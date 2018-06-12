One year ago, Nate Stanley's plate was full. He eventually earned the job of starting quarterback in a new offense under Brian Ferentz. With a year under his belt as a starter and a season learning the offense, the junior signal caller has been told that he will have more responsibility and more options at the line of scrimmage. Stanley discusses his work in the film room, Brandon Smith emerging this spring as a target, and why he will have more options this fall at the line of scrimmage.

