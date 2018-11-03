While it was ultimately another tough loss for the Hawkeyes on the road, if there was one bright spot it was that Nate Stanley, despite playing with his thumb taped up for the second straight week, looked like he was back to normal throwing the football. Stanley completed 21 of 32 throws for 275 yards in the loss to the Boilermakers. He discusses his hand and how it is feeling, the play of the offense, and the decisions to go for two in the second half of the game.

