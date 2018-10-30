If Nate Stanley's thumb was hurting or looked black and blue after banging it on Keegan Render's helmet early in the fourth quarter on Saturday night, he wasn't about to let the media see it. The Iowa quarterback kept his right hand in the pouch of his Iowa hoodie on Tuesday when he spoke to reporters and said his right thumb was fine and that he would be ready to go this Saturday against Purdue.



Stanley looks back at the loss to Penn State and some of the mistakes that were made, bouncing back mentally from his performance, and looks ahead to what he has seen on film from Purdue.

