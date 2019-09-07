Nate Stanley continued to share the wealth, so to speak, when it comes to the Iowa passing game. After completing passes last week to ten different receivers, Stanley found eight of those receivers this week, leading to another one-sided victory for the Hawkeyes. Stanley discusses his strong play so far this year, finding New Jersey native Ihmir Smith-Marsette twice for scores, including a deep pass early in the game, and the overall flow of the offense two games into the year.

