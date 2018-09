One year ago, Nate Stanley was making the first road start of his Iowa career and in many ways, it was the breakout game for his strong sophomore year. Stanley threw for five touchdown passes in an overtime win in Ames. This year, the junior signal caller will be playing the Cyclones in Kinnick and he will be doing it without any real film from this season to study. Stanley discusses how he is preparing for the upcoming game this Saturday against Iowa State.