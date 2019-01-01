With the run game throttled by a tough Mississippi State defense, Nate Stanley and the Iowa defense had to find a way to get going in the air. They did just that in the second quarterback with Stanley connecting with Nick Easley for a 75 yard touchdown. Stanley discusses his read on that big play and how the Iowa offense got going after a slow start to the bowl game. He also discusses what it means to the program to get their second straight bowl win and the importance of it for the future.

