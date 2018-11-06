This week there was no cat and mouse game when it came to Nate Stanley and his right thumb. The Iowa quarterback had his right hand in full view and even joked around about his thumb issue with reporters. What he wasn't joking around about was the challenge for the Iowa offense on Saturday when they host a very good Northwestern defense. Stanley discusses what he has seen from the Wildcats on film and why he has struggled in the past few weeks connecting in the deep passing game.

