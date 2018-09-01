With Alaric Jackson and Tristian Wirfs suspended for the opening game, the Hawkeyes needed veteran Dalton Ferguson and redshirt freshman Mark Kallenberger to step up. After a slow start for the Iowa offense, the tackles and the rest of the line did just that, particularly in the second half. Kallenberger talks about entering the game in the second quarter and the butterflies he felt in that situation and Ferguson discusses his first career start and the emotional journey he has had as a Hawkeye.

