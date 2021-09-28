Taylor gets behind Punting is Winning

Iowa fans may have seen the new Punting is Winning t-shirts that sophomore Tory Taylor is selling with a local company. It's a fun way for the Hawkeye punter to promote his brand and hopefully make a few bucks along the way. But, there's also a personal connection for Taylor, who is donating part of the proceeds to a cause that is important to him.



Taylor discusses the shirt, the cause, how he is punting so far this season, and his family back home being able to watch Hawkeye games on TV.

