While Tory Taylor didn't directly score any of Iowa's seven points, he certainly had a hand, or in this case a leg in all of them. The Hawkeye punter had an epic start to the season, punting ten times and averaging 47.9 yards per punt, including seven inside the 20 yard line, helping the Hawkeyes control field position in a 7-3 win over South Dakota State.



Following the win, Taylor talks about his various styles of punts and how he uses them and seeing players like Cooper DeJean get stationed at the goal line to cover his punts.