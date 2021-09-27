TE Cael Vanderbush commits to Iowa

Two days after receiving a scholarship offer from Iowa, tight end Cael Vanderbush has decided to be a Hawkeye. The 6-foot-6, 200-pound Indiana native officially made the call tonight and gave his verbal commitment to Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz.

"I loved everything about Iowa from the the coaches to the way they use their tight ends to the atmosphere at the games and the awesome fans they have," Vanderbush told HawkeyeReport.com.

Vanderbush, who originally gave an early commitment to Western Michigan, saw his recruiting pick up recently after a fast start to his senior season with 24 catches for 561 yards and four touchdowns through six games. That led to new scholarship offers from Iowa and Utah over the past week, but after visiting Iowa City on Saturday and seeing how the Hawkeyes use their tight ends, the three-star prospect decided he had found his new home.

"Having the offensive coordinator being the tight end coach is obviously a plus," said Vanderbush. "Iowa likes to target their tight ends a lot and they often have two on the field at a time."