Ahead of Monday's Citrus Bowl between #17 Iowa and #21 Tennessee, coordinators from both staffs met with the media on Friday. Tennessee offensive coordinator Joey Halzle spoke extensively about the challenge of facing the Iowa defense and preparing a true freshman starting quarterback in Nico Iamaleava for the game.

Halzle praised the solidity and fundamental soundness of the Iowa defense in his comments. "Yeah, Iowa, obviously, you can see on tape, extremely well-coached," Halzle said.

"They play extremely physical. They tackle well in space. They scheme well.They are just a very sound, solid, strong defense from top to bottom. You see a lot of physical play up front,especially from their defensive line, their linebackers, they like to play physically, get their hands on people. They shed blocks. There is a reason their defensive numbers are the way they are. It is all the way to the back end."

Halzle discussed the challenges of preparing for a bowl game with a roster in flux due to injuries, the transfer portal, and NFL Draft decisions. "As you get down to it, you realize these are the guys we have and how do we put these guys in the best position to succeed," he explained.

"That is the main thing in Bowl season, what that has become, is with the opt outs and the transfer portal and all that stuff, who are the 11 that we are rolling out there with. Okay, these are our guys, now let us put them in the best position to be successful."

Halzle noted the challenge of Iamaleava's first career start coming against one of the best defenses in college football, but emphasized that they would not be limiting the offense because of Iamaleava's inexperience. "It is not a tune-up game for a starter. This is a kid making his first start against one of the best defenses in all of college football," he said.

"I do not think you can go into it thinking differently. You have to go take what is there, whatever they are presenting to it, you have to go take advantage of it. You are still going to have to push the ball down the field. You are going to have to take check downs when they present. We are going to have to run the football well."

"I think it still starts with what defensively makes sense, you know what I mean? That is where it has to start," added Halzle. "It cannot be like we have a freshman quarterback so we are not going to do this."