Tennessee OC Joey Halzle Talks Iowa Defense
Ahead of Monday's Citrus Bowl between #17 Iowa and #21 Tennessee, coordinators from both staffs met with the media on Friday. Tennessee offensive coordinator Joey Halzle spoke extensively about the challenge of facing the Iowa defense and preparing a true freshman starting quarterback in Nico Iamaleava for the game.
Halzle praised the solidity and fundamental soundness of the Iowa defense in his comments. "Yeah, Iowa, obviously, you can see on tape, extremely well-coached," Halzle said.
"They play extremely physical. They tackle well in space. They scheme well.They are just a very sound, solid, strong defense from top to bottom. You see a lot of physical play up front,especially from their defensive line, their linebackers, they like to play physically, get their hands on people. They shed blocks. There is a reason their defensive numbers are the way they are. It is all the way to the back end."
Halzle discussed the challenges of preparing for a bowl game with a roster in flux due to injuries, the transfer portal, and NFL Draft decisions. "As you get down to it, you realize these are the guys we have and how do we put these guys in the best position to succeed," he explained.
"That is the main thing in Bowl season, what that has become, is with the opt outs and the transfer portal and all that stuff, who are the 11 that we are rolling out there with. Okay, these are our guys, now let us put them in the best position to be successful."
Halzle noted the challenge of Iamaleava's first career start coming against one of the best defenses in college football, but emphasized that they would not be limiting the offense because of Iamaleava's inexperience. "It is not a tune-up game for a starter. This is a kid making his first start against one of the best defenses in all of college football," he said.
"I do not think you can go into it thinking differently. You have to go take what is there, whatever they are presenting to it, you have to go take advantage of it. You are still going to have to push the ball down the field. You are going to have to take check downs when they present. We are going to have to run the football well."
"I think it still starts with what defensively makes sense, you know what I mean? That is where it has to start," added Halzle. "It cannot be like we have a freshman quarterback so we are not going to do this."
Halzle praised Iamaleava's demeanor and preparation. "He does not handle himself like a young guy, so really confident in that. I think he is prepared well. I think he is ready to go, so looking forward to seeing what he has on the first."
Halzle was particularly complimentary in his discussion of Iamaleava's willingness to be caoched. "In [learning] defensive recognition, he really dug into that. A lot of freshmen quarterbacks are like, cool,teach me the plays and I will figure it out," he said.
"He really wanted to dive into, all right, how do I judge a defense, what am I getting as far as tips and how do I know when I'm getting pressure, when am I hot, when am I not.He has really dug into that. Like I said at the beginning, not like most true freshmen handle themselves. He was big into that side of it.
Tennessee center Cooper Mays also praised Iamaleava and noted that he had been the quarterback throughout the Vols' bowl preparation. "He has been the guy all throughout Bowl prep. He has done well for himself," Mays said. "Like Coach said,he does not really handle himself like a young guy. We have had a few weeks here to gel and come up and give him a chance to get ready for the game."
Halzle also spoke about freshman running back Cam Seldon, who is expected to take on a much bigger role in the offense with Tennessee's top two running backs, Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small, opting out of the Citrus Bowl to prepare for the 2024 NFL Draft. "What has been great to see about Cam is he was at a school where he played everything in high school. He was playing quarterback, defensive end,running back, returning kicks, doing all that stuff," said Halzle.
"It has been great to see him turn into what I call like an actual running back, meaning his understanding of protection, his understanding of I can not just grab the ball and run really fast. I have to let these guys up front set up blocks. I have to pace things. I have to press holes. I have to do all that different kind of stuff," added Halzle.
"It has been awesome to see him not just want to be the big, athletic kid that wants to run fast, but embrace, okay, how do I become a complete and total back."
Squirrel White has been Tennessee's top threat at wide receiver (64 receptions, 764 yards) this season and Halzle also discussed what has made him such a potent weapon for the Volunteer offense. "Squirrel, he is just an explosive play waiting to happen. That has been one of the biggest things for him is he has legit 10.4 track speed out there. You put guys like that on a bunch of grass and you let them go run really fast, cool stuff happens," he said.
"He has been the guy we can rely on to be, all right, we need to go take the top off of this right now, we need to go stretch the defense. Squirrel is a guy that can go out there and do it on any given down, any given snap."
The 2024 Citrus Bowl between #17 Iowa and #21 Tennessee is set for 12 PM CT on ABC on January 1, 2024.