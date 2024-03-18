IOWA CITY — As Iowa reaches another program milestone under head coach Lisa Bluder, being named a 1-seed for the first time since 1992, the team's electric mix of talent and experience should buoy it toward success and — if Lady Luck feels friendly enough — another deep March Madness run.

The Molly Davis Question

The most pressing question — and the most famous knee — in Iowa City currently belongs to starting guard Molly Davis, who injured said right knee in the first half of the Ohio State game on March 3. "She's made progress, definitely," Jensen said, without providing a timetable for Davis to return. "[No return date] isn't even a decoy thing, I just think she's got a ways to go still. You've got to get all that swelling down. She's off the crutches, you saw her walking in, she's looking good. I think it's right where they were thinking it was, but I'm not sure we know what that means for Saturday." Bluder's view of the situation was less rosy. "She's still limping, not a good sign," Bluder said. "I was hoping she'd be further along than she is. I'm not saying she will or won't play this weekend; I don't know. But it's not as good as I was hoping it would be by now." It's worth noting that Bluder's pessimism is centered most around the prospect of having Davis ready for the first weekend of games, which always seemed like one of the more miraculous potential outcomes when Davis was confined to a wheelchair for postgame Senior Day festivities. Thus far, though, Iowa has handled Davis' absence better than her first (semi-) absence, when Davis played sparingly in four games due to illness and Iowa went just 2-2. "I just can't say enough that [Sydney] Affolter is one of the good things about the portal business," Jensen said of her junior wing. "When you're really good, everyone should want to play 40 minutes. So Syd just kept staying the course and always did what we needed, and you just knew she was going to be ready and she showed that this whole year." Indeed, Affolter stepped into the starting lineup for Davis for the Big Ten Tournament, and merely earned her way onto the All-Tournament Team (the only Hawkeye other than Clark, who was also named Most Outstanding Player, to receive the All-Tourney honor) by averaging 13.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the three-game run. "[Affolter] has a natural instinct for the game," Bluder said. "Syd has just gotten better every game out this year. She's certainly playing her best basketball right now."

Is Iowa the Most Prepared Team in the Tournament?

Paradoxically, Davis' lingering injury provided extra opportunities for Iowa to gear up for the March gauntlet, and all the chaos that comes with it. "It was a blessing in disguise, but moreso just a tribute to who they are," Jensen said. "They were more sad that Davis got hurt than worried about, 'what are we going to do?'. We were so happy [Davis' injury] wasn't season-ending, but they knew what they had to do." Clark cited her tourney experience — she has an 8-3 NCAA tournament record thus far, and aiming at six more wins to finish it all off — as key. "Not everything goes perfectly in the tournament," Clark said. "I think our group knows that better than anybody. You're gonna have to find some good ways to win, you're gonna have to be resilient, but I think that's exactly what our group is, and I think that's what we've showed over the last two weeks." "Yeah, I think we're honestly a little bit more ready this year," Affolter said — high praise for a team that made the National Championship last season. "I think we've somehow gotten better at rebounding, even though we're definitely a smaller team in size. We played really well in the Big Ten Tournament, so for that to carry on into March Madness is really important." "To me, I feel like we're playing our best basketball," Clark said. "And that's what I love about Coach Bluder — we're always playing really good in March, and you'd better come to win every single night because really, anybody can get you."

Familiar Faces

The elephant in the room with Iowa's bracket is, of course, the litany of recent foes placed into the Albany 2 region with Iowa. The Hawkeyes lost to 3-seed LSU in the national championship last season, but also split their two* games against 4-seed Kansas State this season and faced 5-seed Colorado, 6-seed Louisville and 7-seed Creighton over the last three NCAA tournaments. *Worth noting that according to the NCAA, the committee is not obligated to avoid a matchup like this unless the teams are in the same conference AND had played three times in the regular season; two non-conference foes meeting twice in the regular season, though, seems to test the limits of palatability. The familiar foes may make for "sexier" storylines — the tournament is a moneymaking operation as much as a competitive event, after all — but fans wanting to see Clark square off against different teams found common ground with Bluder. "I would like a new challenge, to be quite honest," Bluder said Sunday. "I like going against teams that we haven't seen before. I just think it's more fun. Just for one thing, they haven't seen Caitlin play. Until you've gone against Caitlin, you don't know how good she is. Until you've played against us, I don't think you realize how fast we play." If there's any silver lining, it's that Iowa's two* home games of March Madness will feature an unfamiliar 16-seed (either Holy Cross or UT-Martin) then the winner of 8-9 game West Virginia-Princeton, so those four-digit ticket resale prices won't be for a "rerun." *Technically a presumption, but c'mon.

Balancing Prep and Rest