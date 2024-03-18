Tested, Rested and Ready: Iowa Women Set for Repeat March Madness Run
IOWA CITY — As Iowa reaches another program milestone under head coach Lisa Bluder, being named a 1-seed for the first time since 1992, the team's electric mix of talent and experience should buoy it toward success and — if Lady Luck feels friendly enough — another deep March Madness run.
The Molly Davis Question
The most pressing question — and the most famous knee — in Iowa City currently belongs to starting guard Molly Davis, who injured said right knee in the first half of the Ohio State game on March 3.
"She's made progress, definitely," Jensen said, without providing a timetable for Davis to return. "[No return date] isn't even a decoy thing, I just think she's got a ways to go still. You've got to get all that swelling down. She's off the crutches, you saw her walking in, she's looking good. I think it's right where they were thinking it was, but I'm not sure we know what that means for Saturday."
Bluder's view of the situation was less rosy.
"She's still limping, not a good sign," Bluder said. "I was hoping she'd be further along than she is. I'm not saying she will or won't play this weekend; I don't know. But it's not as good as I was hoping it would be by now."
It's worth noting that Bluder's pessimism is centered most around the prospect of having Davis ready for the first weekend of games, which always seemed like one of the more miraculous potential outcomes when Davis was confined to a wheelchair for postgame Senior Day festivities.
Thus far, though, Iowa has handled Davis' absence better than her first (semi-) absence, when Davis played sparingly in four games due to illness and Iowa went just 2-2.
"I just can't say enough that [Sydney] Affolter is one of the good things about the portal business," Jensen said of her junior wing. "When you're really good, everyone should want to play 40 minutes. So Syd just kept staying the course and always did what we needed, and you just knew she was going to be ready and she showed that this whole year."
Indeed, Affolter stepped into the starting lineup for Davis for the Big Ten Tournament, and merely earned her way onto the All-Tournament Team (the only Hawkeye other than Clark, who was also named Most Outstanding Player, to receive the All-Tourney honor) by averaging 13.7 points, 9.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the three-game run.
"[Affolter] has a natural instinct for the game," Bluder said. "Syd has just gotten better every game out this year. She's certainly playing her best basketball right now."
Is Iowa the Most Prepared Team in the Tournament?
Paradoxically, Davis' lingering injury provided extra opportunities for Iowa to gear up for the March gauntlet, and all the chaos that comes with it.
"It was a blessing in disguise, but moreso just a tribute to who they are," Jensen said. "They were more sad that Davis got hurt than worried about, 'what are we going to do?'. We were so happy [Davis' injury] wasn't season-ending, but they knew what they had to do."
Clark cited her tourney experience — she has an 8-3 NCAA tournament record thus far, and aiming at six more wins to finish it all off — as key.
"Not everything goes perfectly in the tournament," Clark said. "I think our group knows that better than anybody. You're gonna have to find some good ways to win, you're gonna have to be resilient, but I think that's exactly what our group is, and I think that's what we've showed over the last two weeks."
"Yeah, I think we're honestly a little bit more ready this year," Affolter said — high praise for a team that made the National Championship last season. "I think we've somehow gotten better at rebounding, even though we're definitely a smaller team in size. We played really well in the Big Ten Tournament, so for that to carry on into March Madness is really important."
"To me, I feel like we're playing our best basketball," Clark said. "And that's what I love about Coach Bluder — we're always playing really good in March, and you'd better come to win every single night because really, anybody can get you."
Familiar Faces
The elephant in the room with Iowa's bracket is, of course, the litany of recent foes placed into the Albany 2 region with Iowa. The Hawkeyes lost to 3-seed LSU in the national championship last season, but also split their two* games against 4-seed Kansas State this season and faced 5-seed Colorado, 6-seed Louisville and 7-seed Creighton over the last three NCAA tournaments.
*Worth noting that according to the NCAA, the committee is not obligated to avoid a matchup like this unless the teams are in the same conference AND had played three times in the regular season; two non-conference foes meeting twice in the regular season, though, seems to test the limits of palatability.
The familiar foes may make for "sexier" storylines — the tournament is a moneymaking operation as much as a competitive event, after all — but fans wanting to see Clark square off against different teams found common ground with Bluder.
"I would like a new challenge, to be quite honest," Bluder said Sunday. "I like going against teams that we haven't seen before. I just think it's more fun. Just for one thing, they haven't seen Caitlin play. Until you've gone against Caitlin, you don't know how good she is. Until you've played against us, I don't think you realize how fast we play."
If there's any silver lining, it's that Iowa's two* home games of March Madness will feature an unfamiliar 16-seed (either Holy Cross or UT-Martin) then the winner of 8-9 game West Virginia-Princeton, so those four-digit ticket resale prices won't be for a "rerun."
*Technically a presumption, but c'mon.
Balancing Prep and Rest
Iowa's Big Ten Tournament run was an unqualified success, propelling the Hawkeyes to the 1-seed, but also grueling to the point of causing real consternation from Bluder and staff.
"We were exhausted after last week," Bluder said. "We played three games in less than 48 hours' time. Unheard of. Unsafe, really, in my opinion. So they were exhausted, and our staff was exhausted."
Jensen said the team's tourney scouting work began before seeding, though the uncertainty forces the team to prepare for types of players as much as actual individuals.
"Just get a plethora of options or challenges," Jensen said of the team's pre-seeding scouting goals. "And then you're looking at everything you could face, from [KSU center] Ayoka Lee to [UCLA center] Lauren Betts, all of those to small ball. We're just trying to simulate what could be our most challenging matchups. So we did a little bit of that every day, without really putting a name on the team."
Bluder noted that one of the most critical components of the last week was, plain and simply, rest.
"We took Monday and Tuesday off, we practiced really well Wednesday and Thursday, and I gave them Friday and Saturday off again," Bluder said. "I wanted them to have a reset. Because now today, we practiced, and now it's, 'go.' And there's going to be no time for breaks."
Exhaustion — both physical and mental — can be genuinely unsafe for athletes, especially as the link between fatigue and serious injury continues to be explored by sports doctors.
"This time of year, having your legs under you is so important," Bluder said. "And not having injuries in practice that could be avoided."
The good news, though, is that Iowa's extensive experience — the team's top-six rotation players, including Davis, played extensive minutes in last year's tourney run — affords the team the luxury of spending time on rest as well as reps.
"This team, at this point in the year, we've had just about every situation happen to us that you can really imagine," Clark said. "Having a big lead and losing it, coming back from being down. And I think that just speaks to our maturity and our experience, we've been in a lot of really big games. We've had some tough outcomes, we've had some great outcomes and being able to use that to our experience is going to be the biggest part of it."
Jensen put a finer point on it. "We've got to get out of [the first weekend], because we didn't three years ago," she said.