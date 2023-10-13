The Iowa offense seems to have two speeds this season: blazing fast or stuck in the mud. Blink when Iowa has the ball and it's either in the end zone or punting.

While Iowa's offense has been more bust than boom, those booms have been just enough to keep Iowa in the win column. Case in point: Iowa's first scoring drive consisted of two plays that went 80 yards in 42 seconds of game time. Iowa's 13 other first-quarter plays gained just 18 yards — and that includes a 15-yard defensive penalty.

That dichotomy typified Saturday's contest. Iowa was good for one big play a quarter and was just able to keep Purdue at arm's length for the balance of the game. While Iowa's bread-and-butter plays aren't yet doing a whole lot, they are helping to manufacture those big plays which are just barely keeping Iowa's offense afloat.

