For the first time in a (very) long time, Iowa's offense was flat-out good in the 22-0 win over Rutgers. No need for qualifiers or caveats. Just good. Pick almost any marker: Iowa had zero three-and-outs for the first time this season. The Hawkeyes broke 400 yards for the first time this season. They converted 50% of their 3rd downs, their highest conversion rate of the season. The 75 offensive plays was the most the offense has run all year. And so on.

The factor that generated all those offensive high water marks? That would be Deacon Hill going 20-for-31 for 223 yards in the passing game, the most yards in Hill's career and the most passing yards that Iowa has had in a game this season. Top to bottom, this was Iowa's best offensive game in probably two years.