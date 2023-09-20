For the first two weeks, Iowa ran the ball 63% of the the time on first down. This week, that number went up to 70.9% That alone tells you what offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz thought about the mismatch up front in this one.

The run-heavy approach worked, too: 22 first down runs went for a total of 136 yards, an impressive 6.2 yards/carry. That's roughly three times as productive as Iowa's first-down rushing in the previous two games.

When Iowa wasn't mauling the Broncos in the running game, it was setting up big plays in the passing game. Iowa finished 5/9 for 75 yards, a touchdown, and an interception on first down. There were a few checkdowns on those pass attempts, but there were also a few explosive plays; averaging more than 7 yards per pass is good for Iowa as well.

As an example , let's take a closer look at that touchdown pass to LeShon Williams.