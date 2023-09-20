The Aftermath: Western Michigan
As it turns out, "get right" games can be like a rickety lawn mower -- you've got to yank the cord a few times before it'll get going. While this game began with things looking dicey, it turned into an easy breezy blowout. Of course, performances against cupcakes are like compliments from your mother -- they make you feel good but they might not mean much. Still, this was Iowa football at its most fun.
Let's dive into some of the key offensive stats for Iowa.
METHODOLOGY
First downs are treated the same. While not all first downs are created equal, most of them are, and Iowa generally doesn't have enough 1st and 15s or 1st and goals to make a substantial difference.
2nd and 3rd down are divided into groups of "Long," "Medium," and "Short." Long is 7+ yards to go, medium is 4-6 and short is 1-3. (End-of-half/game kneeldowns are ignored.)
Other methodology notes: false starts and any other pre-snap penalties are ignored, but penalties that occurred during a play are included. And while college football officially treats quarterback sacks as rushing attempts, the NFL deducts them from the team passing stats, which makes more sense for the purposes of this exercise.
FIRST DOWN
For the first two weeks, Iowa ran the ball 63% of the the time on first down. This week, that number went up to 70.9% That alone tells you what offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz thought about the mismatch up front in this one.
The run-heavy approach worked, too: 22 first down runs went for a total of 136 yards, an impressive 6.2 yards/carry. That's roughly three times as productive as Iowa's first-down rushing in the previous two games.
When Iowa wasn't mauling the Broncos in the running game, it was setting up big plays in the passing game. Iowa finished 5/9 for 75 yards, a touchdown, and an interception on first down. There were a few checkdowns on those pass attempts, but there were also a few explosive plays; averaging more than 7 yards per pass is good for Iowa as well.
As an example , let's take a closer look at that touchdown pass to LeShon Williams.
