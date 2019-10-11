The Breakdown
How will the Hawkeyes respond to their first loss of the season? We will find out on Saturday night when Iowa hosts Penn State, who has won five straight against Iowa. We break down the big game fr...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news