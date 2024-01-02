ORLANDO, FL — Three ranked opponents. Three games. Zero points combined. Iowa's terrible, no-good, very bad season of offense under coordinator Brian Ferentz came to a merciful conclusion in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, as the Hawkeyes limped to their third shutout loss of the season in a 35-0 throttling against No. 21 Tennessee. Ferentz also led his Hawkeye offense to goose eggs at Penn State (31-0) and against Michigan in the Big Ten Championship game (26-0). This was Brian Ferentz's last game coaching the Hawkeye offense, as he was relieved of his duties beyond 2023 by interim athletic director Beth Goetz earlier this fall. Even against a depleted Vols defense, Iowa's offense was once again simply not competitive.

Quarterback Deacon Hill's first turnover of the game was as damaging as it was predictable. On 3rd-and-goal from the Tennessee 4, Hill locked onto receiver Nico Ragaini and threw at him in the end zone, ignoring the double coverage blanketing his senior receiver. Tennessee DB Andre Turrentine stepped in front of the pass, taking possession and snuffing out Iowa's first — and ultimately only — threatening drive of the game:

The Hawkeyes finished with a dismal 173 yards in the loss (Iowa's vaunted defense allowed 383 to Tennessee, and 274.8 per game this year). Worse, 62 of those yards came after true freshman Marco Lainez entered the game; even without entering the red zone, his first drive ended as Iowa's longest of the day at 53 yards. Despite Hill's season-long struggles filling in for injured QB Cade McNamara, the fourth-quarter insertion was Lainez's first playing time of the season. Hill ended up throwing eight interceptions and losing six fumbles in his 10 games as QB1. Hill fumbled a total of 11 times on the season, and he was credited with 19 "turnover-worthy" plays for the year by PFF. "Clearly, the self-inflicted things, you can't do if you want to win football games," Kirk Ferentz said after the game. "Not making the makeables offensively, penalties at inopportune times, and certainly turnovers. That's as important a stat as there is, and it certainly impacted the game today."

Indeed, turnovers are anathema in Kirk Ferentz's ball control-centric offense. And yet Hill's three miscues weren't what lost the Citrus Bowl for Iowa — though they did help seal the door shut. The more immediate — and more structural — problem is that the offense is so risk-averse and so reliant on familiarity that defenses don't need to break much of a sweat preparing for the system. Iowa had three turnovers Monday. That's bad. Iowa had 22 turnovers on the season. That's worse. Iowa also had five three-and-outs Monday, and 63 on the season. And that... is a reflection of the offense being run.

Obviously, Iowa's offense was not fully stocked with talent for the Citrus Bowl; McNamara was one of many talented profile players on offense who was either injured for most of the season or missed significant time to injury. Star tight ends Luke Lachey and Erick All were both knocked out with ugly leg injuries early in the season, and talented RB Kaleb Johnson's sophomore season turned into a wash with nagging leg injuries and a crowded backfield. This is a proudly "Next Man In" program, though, and teams with much shallower talent pools on offense scored on fuller-strength versions of this Vol defense. Lowly Vandy managed 24. Austin Peay, 13 points in Week 2. Heck, even UConn made it to 3. In other words, the personnel issues are a valid reason for Iowa's losses against top opponents. The shutouts, not so much.