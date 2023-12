This really might be our first, last, and only chance to compare Caitlin Clark to the late Bernie Mac, so we probably had to do it. No apology here.

Just three weeks ago, when Clark broke the Iowa all-time scoring record, my impressed-but-focused-on-the-next-thing thought was "What's next?" because that one felt preordained. I've thought she was one of the best, most impactful athletes since her freshman year on campus. She was always going to finish as one of Iowa's best -- because she started that way.

But 3,000 career points? No. 15* on the all-time scoring list already? That's everyone. All the people, all the schools.

(* - she actually got to the No. 14 spot in the same game, as Maine's Cindy Blodgett was sitting at 3,005 and Clark tacked on 12 more points after she set the record)

I believe this scoring mark feels less like the big fish/medium pond mark that the Iowa record did and more like massive fish/biggest pond. Our gal is going at names now. She's 15 points from Cheryl Miller, 23 points from Maya Moore, and 26 points from Elena Delle Donne. She could potentially bridge that gap in one game! Line 'em up, mow 'em down.

The top spot, held by Kelsey Plum, is 514 points away. If you divide the gap by 29.6, Clark's season scoring average, she'll have that record in roughly 18 games. That would be home against Illinois, on February 25, the third to last game of the regular season.

Getcha popcorn ready.