The Hyball is a weekly basketball column.

When dogs get confused, they tilt their head to the side. That's been me these last few days. Like many of you, I saw the video. Unlike many of you, I didn't have much to say; mostly felt bad one of the most decorated players in women's basketball history could be so wildly misinformed about one of this generation's faces of the game. But that's it. This isn't to say I judged anyone for coming to the defense of Caitlin Clark, but ooh wee, did they ever. There really isn't a point to linking a flurry of them, as the official Iowa WBB account dropped a decisive hammer.

Once I saw that, it was easy to think, "okay, this is finally over." But it somehow wasn't. People kept coming (and coming) (and coming) at Swoopes. A day or two in, I checked her Twitter for an apology. Nothin'. Connor McCaffery got involved. One Twitter user joked about using Cameo to get Swoopes to read Clark's actual stats. It was this weird mix of justified, sad, and kind of funny all at the same time. But I had seen enough and checked out without a second thought. A few days later, it came time to write this column, and I was ready to parachute in with a Dust Has Settled angle of "Aright, y'all -- she apologized, let's move on." Only, to my knowledge, Swoopes *still* hasn't apologized. Not overtly. She's replied publicly to a handful of people telling them to check their DMs, and a couple tweets like this:

It was around this point I got as mad as the people who were getting mad in the first place. What the hell is this shit? Just apologize! You see, I have a lot of love in my heart. I really, truly, always try to look inward first. Quicker to say "Ope" or "I'm sorry" to a stranger than "Look where you're walkin', pal!" I'm a Midwest boy -- it's that simple sometimes. When Sheryl Swoopes became Sheryl Whoops*, my second thought (first being the initial "whoa!") was "Eh, who among us hasn't been fully prepared for something before?" *[ed. note: Bobby..................... excellent. - AJ] In a way, being so wrong was relatable. Truly. Also, it was a discussion with Gilbert Arenas, not Walter Cronkite. Now... I just don't know. Swoopes' legacy in the game is, of course, bulletproof:

But being that transcendent doesn't mean you have perfect takes all of the time. Plenty of former athletes have struggled in that department — at least Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal are funny enough to get their old-man-yells-at-cloud takes on TNT every night. Even factoring out the statistical incorrectness, Swoopes' attempt to flat out reduce the upstart Clark kind of reminded me of Wright Thompson profiling Michael Jordan for His Airness' 50th birthday a decade ago.

The announcers gush about LeBron, mentioning him in the same sentence with Jordan, who hears every word. Those words have an effect on him. He stares at the TV and points out a flaw in LeBron's game. "I study him," he says. When LeBron goes right, he usually drives; when he goes left, he usually shoots a jumper. It has to do with his mechanics and how he loads the ball for release. "So if I have to guard him," Jordan says, "I'm gonna push him left so nine times out of 10, he's gonna shoot a jump shot. If he goes right, he's going to the hole and I can't stop him. So I ain't letting him go right." For the rest of the game, when LeBron gets the ball and starts his move, Jordan will call out some variation of "drive" or "shoot." It's not just LeBron. He sees fouls the officials miss, and the replays prove him right. When someone shoots, he knows immediately whether it's going in. He calls out what guys are going to do before they do it, more plugged into the flow of the game than some of the players on the court. He's answering texts, buried in his phone, when the play-by-play guy announces a LeBron jump shot. Without looking up, Jordan says, "Left?"

All of this could be true, and MJ could be airtight with his analysis and strategy, but it will always amuse me that Michael Jordan's secret stuff to guarding LeBron freaking James is basic basketball 101 against any righty off the street. But I digress. Swoopes is one of the few WNBA legends who've set a bar that Clark has yet to match (thus far, anyway; Clark did just turn 22). Along with Swoopes' team and individual accomplishments, she was also the first woman to have her own sneaker (see: bottom of fake t-shirt tweet). She even had a marketing-friendly, alliterative name. Sound familiar?

These were hot 25 years ago, we assure you. (Nike via Sports Illustrated (RIP))

Maybe Swoopes is taking a shot at Clark out of bitterness. Maybe it was an honest mistake that Swoopes doesn't want to correct publicly, for pride or some other reason. Maybe, if the details from her doomed tenure at Loyola-Chicago are accurate (link here), Swoopes is just the type of person who is better at causing problems than solving them. There's a lot of maybes. Regardless, unlike Swoopes, I'm happy leaning back on saying "I don't know enough to have a definitive take on this," and leave it at that. She should really consider an apology, though. Nobody needs another week of this.

The Hyball

"I look up to a lot of people I don’t know."

Last Week

2/3 - No. 3 Iowa 93, Maryland 85: Felt pretty validated on my "This is gonna be a scrap" take from last week's preview. But it honestly felt less like a scrap and more like a lightsaber battle. Two very talented squads trading equal blows, over and over again. Clark said this a few times in press, but the Terps are way better than their record -- and very well-coached. Additional thoughts below: - While we are praising Maryland -- how about that crowd? As fun as it is for Iowa to take over road arenas (cough Northwestern cough), it was maybe even sweeter for them to go into the lion's den and actually silence a crowd making more noise for the actual home team. - Molly Davis got a spot next to Clark and Lisa Bluder at the aforementioned press conference, which seemed to confirm my "Molly just stepping the hell up" note as accurate; Bluder mentioned the need for that to happen more and more and said it really only doesn't on its own because of Davis' default selflessness as a teammate. - Sad to see Sharon Goodman out of the rotation... but it feels like the right call for now; think Addison O'Grady might have the higher ceiling. - Sydney Affolter could find a rebound through a brick wall. - Lastly, as business approach-y as the team looked all game, an endearing looseness permeated Hawkeye players and coaches alike after Clark missed her final layup; as I was shouting "That would've been 40 points!" at the TV, they were nearly entirely smiles and even Clark herself looked like a weight was off her while checking out.

This Week

2/8 - Iowa (2) vs. Penn State: Oooooh, love that No. 2 ranking being back. /plugs ears LALALALALALA, Ross. 2/11 - Iowa (2) at Nebraska: Hell yes to this nice little appetizer before the Super Bowl. Actually, nothing "little" about it. This Hawkeye team is a bunch of rockstars. Let's call this the main course and the Super Bowl the dessert cart.

Perkins Place

Owen's Odyssey?

Rafters Ring

Don't care if you've heard it 10 times already this week -- the moment was just that good.

Obligatory Michigan Section

Michigan messed up the narrative a little bit with a random-ass upset of No. 11 Wisconsin on Wednesday, but I'd still much rather focus on their L to Rutgers earlier in the week.

An 18-2 Rutgerz run at the end of the game capped a 37-12 reversal over the final 17 minutes to turn what looked like a blowout into the most embarrassing loss of the most embarrassing season in program history. As usual, the opponent's big second-half run started with a terrible bench rotation, and continued through turnovers, confused defenders, and lazy boxouts. As usual, an opponent who couldn't find the bottom of the basket in the first half got hot in second as Michigan's own hot shooters cooled. As usual, the opponent had better answers out of halftime, better answers out of timeouts, and a better basketball team than Juwan Howard's last-place Michigan Wolverines.

Tell us how you *really* feel, MGoBlog. Can't find the video, but this was definitely the low point of the game:

This wasn't even Michigan's worst timeout-related event. Seeing players calling timeout as he collected a Rutgers make to inbound, Reed stepped onto the court with the ball. The officials ruled he had turned the ball over a fraction of a second before they had issued the timeout, and awarded Rutgers possession.

Eh, still beat Ohio State and Wisconsin this year (I mean, if you're gonna pick two to get as a last-place team).

The Mini-Hybrid

Give me the Niners in the Super Bowl. Been mentally favoring the Chiefs all week (them doing it with this cast in three straight games as underdogs would be hella impressive) before talking myself into a "eh, the Ravens should've had a much better gameplan" take. That said, always feel dumb picking against Patrick Mahomes.

Sweet, Caitlin Clark supporting Mahomes. /shakes off awe But, no, for real. The Niners are really talented. That's their thing, right? Talent everywhere. Good coaching. They came short of the Super Bowl without Brock Purdy last year, so if he can keep his head on straight, they should be able to stay the course and compete in this thing.

Bill Walton's Western Civilization

No Context Basketball

That's 8-8 now -- back to .500, baby!

/makes mental note to remember that nickname

I truly, truly love this team.

Wrapping It Up...

