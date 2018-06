Last winter, Iowa linebackers coach Seth Wallace joked that Nick Niemann was bigger and quicker than his older brother, Ben. It was some gentle ribbing for Wallace, but Iowa fans will find out if there's truth to it this fall. Nick Niemann has been preparing since the end of last season and looks back at spring ball for the linebacker group. He also talks about if he expects to hear from his older brother this fall as far as advice when he's watching Iowa play.