HawkeyeReport - The return of Iowa baseball

It’s been a long off-season for the Coach Rick Heller and the Iowa baseball team due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, but the team is excited to get back on the field.

“The opportunity to get to go out and play again is what’s driving these guys,” said Coach Heller during team media day.

For good reason too, as the team returns numerous pieces from last year’s 10-5 team that took down multiple ranked opponents. Covid-19 played a vital role for a lot of teams in bringing back veteran players, but for the Hawkeyes, they bring back seven out of nine seniors that could return due to the free Covid year.

“It’s no secret we were robbed of what we were shooting for…. We didn’t want baseball to be taken away on somebody else’s terms,” said senior catcher Austin Martin.

Departing Players

- 3B Lorenzo Elion- 83 career games/51 hits/37 RBIs

- OF Justin Jenkins- 147 career games/.370 OBP/63 hits/47 runs scored

- RHP Grant Judkins- 111 appearances/2.90 ERA/1.28 WHIP/149 strikeouts

- OF Andrew Nord/RHP Sam Goodman- Transferred to Kirkwood

Infield Preview

Catcher Austin Martin (SR) returns as a veteran presence behind the plate and has started 66/70 games over the last 2 seasons. Martin has had a .360+ OBP over the last 2 seasons, including the second most RBI’s during the 2019 season.

Brett McCleary (JR) has made some appearances behind the plate the last 2 seasons and has the experience to start if Martin is out. Redshirt freshman Tyler Snep is the other catcher on the roster. Coach Heller pointed out that they are comfortable with all 3 catchers playing.

The infield is stacked with talent and experience around the horn, starting at first base with Peyton Williams (rFr), who made an instant impact batting .298 and landing 3rd on the team in hits last season. Williams also posted a perfect field percentage in the short 15 game season.

Second Baseman Izaya Fullard is arguably the best player on the team, landing on the Perfect Game Preseason All Big Ten Team. He led the team in RBIs, Hits, Runs and Total Bases in 2020 and his presence in the Hawkeye lineup will be daunting to every opponent.

Shortstop Dylan Nedved (JR) is yet another starter back on the infield. He batted .308 last season and also contributes to the pitching staff, which will be addressed later. True freshman Michael Seegers could fill that shortstop spot when Nedved hits the mound. Seegers was rated the #9 high school prospect out of Wisconsin by Perfect Game. Freshman Andy Nelson is another guy that has impressed, so far and could see time on the infield.

Third base provides a couple of options, with Brendan Sher (SO) and Matthew Sosa (SR). Both provide previous starting experience at the position. Sher batted .301 in 2019 but struggled in 2020 getting a hit on just 11/42 at bats. Sosa on the other hand batted .224 in 2019 and .316 in 2020. Coach Heller mentioned that with 5-6 guys for 4 infield spots it gives them flexibility to decide what type of lineup they want to go with. More defensive or more offensive and they have the DH position to use as well in that mix. The opponent and situation will really dictate who takes the field on the left side.

Outfield Preview

The outfield, much like the infield, returns veterans at multiple spots, including 2 seniors. Ben Norman (SR) will be veteran presence in center field to lead the charge. Norman batted .295 in 2020 and is a run producer, leading the team in RBIs in 2019. He also has some speed stealing 19 bases over the last 2 seasons.

In right field, Zeb Adreon (SR) is the other veteran expected to start. Adreon has been pretty solid statistically over the last 2 years batting .299 and .333, as well as driving in 37 runs over 60 games played. The other option in RF is Connor McCaffery (SO), who will not join the team until after the basketball season concludes. He has some experience playing 32 games in 2019 but did not play in 2020.

Left field will be a mix between Trenton Wallace (JR) and Brayden Frazier (rFr). Wallace batted a promising .529 in 17 at bats, as well as 4 walks last year. He is a guy that I think will be underrated as a dual position player, as he will also be a top 2 arm in the starting rotation. Coach Heller echoed that statement during the team’s media day. When Wallace is on the mound Brayden Frazier is expected to take over the left field spot. Frazier saw time in 9 games last season batting just .200, but with increased at bats will give him plenty of opportunities. Keaton Anthony is a true freshman who has impressed on the mound and in the field, so he could be a guy that works his way into a few games as a dual position player. Alec Nigut (FR), DJ Heck (rFr) and Paul Vossen (rFr) round out the rest of the outfield squad.

Starting Rotation

Grant Judkins was the #1 last season, but he has been lost to graduation. Judkins posted a 2.90 ERA over his career at Iowa. The big hit to the starting rotation came when sophomore Jack Dreyer was announced as out for the season with Tommy John surgery. Although, the Hawkeyes lost their top 2 from last season, Coach Heller is confident in what they have. “I do think we have the guys who can step up and fill the void.”

Trenton Wallace (JR) is the presumed #1 for the staff, pitching in 5 games last season, posting a 1.59 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched. The lefty showed solid improvement in every category from his freshman year. Most notably, strikeouts per inning went from 1.16 to 1.60 in 2020. Wallace gave his thoughts on the starting rotation during media days saying, “I think we have 3 or 4, maybe 5 guys that can start for us on Friday’s.”

Righthander Drew Irvine (SO) will be the #2, but Coach Heller expressed that Irvine could be the Friday starter if the situation calls for it. “(Drew) Irvine has pitched extremely well….and could be the Friday night starter.” Irvine threw in 5 games in 2020 with a 4.50 ERA and 1.50 WHIP (Walk + hits per innings pitched).

Duncan Davitt (SO) is righthander, who started four games in 2020, posting a 4.50 ERA and 1.44 WHIP. Davitt is the beginning of a handful of guys that can all start behind Irvine and Wallace.

Next up, is the 2nd lefty in the rotation, Cam Baumann (JR). Baumann started 14 games in 2019, making him the most experienced starter in the rotation. He struggled to limit walks and allowed 7 home runs in 2019, but will be looking to have a solid year in 2021.

Finally, you have righty Hunter Lee (JR). Lee started 2 games in 2020, posting a 1.00 ERA and striking out 12 over 9 innings of work. Despite, the limited action the numbers show promise heading into this season. Coach Heller mentioned freshman Will Semb and Ty Langenberg, as well as junior Ben Beutel, as guys who could also crack the back end of the rotation.

Bullpen Preview

The back end of the bullpen is led by a trio of upperclassman, with 2 of them returning due to the free Covid year. Righty Grant Leonard (SR) will be the presumed closer, posting 37 strikeouts to 9 walks in 2019. The 2020, numbers weren’t sparkling, but he will be a solid veteran arm to lean on to finish off wins. Trace Hoffman (SR), a righthander, pitched in just 5 games in 2020, but appeared in 29 games in 2019. He posted an admirable 2.25 ERA in limited work. Leonard and Hoffman do 2 things that every coach wants to see from his bullpen…. limit walks (63 K- 15 BB in 2019) and limit baserunners (1.28 WHIP in 2019). Dylan Nedved (Jr) is another back-end guy that the Hawkeyes will lean on late in games. Nedved put together 6.2 quality innings in 2020, allowing a 1.35 ERA and just a .81 WHIP.

Senior lefty, Adam Ketelsen will be a guy you see earlier in the game. Ketelsen only threw 7.2 innings in 2020, but with great success, striking out 8 and walking 1. That is a promising stat after he walked 12 guys in 16 innings in 2019. Ben Beutel, Ben Probst and Jack Guzek all return as well and presume to get some innings out of the bullpen. All 3 saw limited time in 2020 and will see a larger inning output during a full season.

Freshman that Coach Heller mentioned like Will Semb, Ty Langenberg, Tyson James, Jackson Payne and dual player Keaton Anthony could all see innings throughout the season. Another name to keep an eye on is sophomore transfer Jack Radford. The lefty struck out 11.4 per 9 innings pitched for South Mountain CC last season. The pitching staff was described as “the deepest I’ve seen our pitching staff since I’ve been here,” by catcher Austin Martin. It is surely a deep staff and that will work to the Hawkeyes strength when playing 4 games in a weekend.

Schedule and Final Thoughts

The biggest games of the season will come against the top half of the conference. With non-conference games erased for the year an NCAA Tournament strength resume will be harder to obtain.

Izaya Fullard said it perfectly, “Every single game is going to matter,” but also said “Take it one game at a time.”

The first 11 games come against #20 Michigan, Ohio State and Nebraska. Those games will go a long way in building a strong resume. Another 10 games come against Maryland, Illinois and Indiana, so the Hawkeyes will have plenty of chances to prove themselves. From a location standpoint, eight games will be at neutral locations, 16 at Duane Banks Field and 20 on the road.

The Hawkeyes returns seven seniors that decided to take advantage of the free Covid-19 year. I want stress how much returning talent there is on this team and what it means to have the veteran leadership that the Hawkeyes will have.

“To have that leadership was super important for us dealing with all we had to deal with,” said Coach Heller and I believe that veteran leadership will be huge this season.

Coach Heller will have this team competing in the top half of the conference and I believe they will have a shot at an NCAA Tournament bid. It will all depend on how many wins they can rack up vs the top 6 in the conference.

The Hawkeyes season-opener is March 6th vs Michigan and their home-opener is March 19th vs Nebraska. To quote the former great White Sox announcer Hawk Harrelson “Sit back. Relax and strap it down,” because…. BASEBALL. IS. BACK.