Dalton Ferguson recently became a father of twins. The two girls were born prematurely on September 7th and that means an extended stay at the U of I Children's Hospital. This past Saturday, as Iowa's traditional "Wave" took place at the end of the first quarter, it was more meaningful than ever to the senior offensive lineman because he was waving to his newborn girls. Ferguson discusses the special meaning that "The Wave" has taken on to him, what it was like for him on Saturday to wave to his kids, and the advice that Brian Ferentz gave him after the birth of his children.

