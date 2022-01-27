The week ahead for Iowa Women's Hoops

Lisa Bluder’s squad is riding a six-game win streak, where they are scoring over 90+ points per game and getting outstanding contributions from National Player of the Year candidate Caitlin Clark.

“I think we are doing a better job offensively at finding good shots. I think our threes are falling for us…I think we feel good about ourselves right now and confidence is such a big part of this game,” said Lisa Bluder on the good stretch of play from her team.

Iowa has beat three straight Big Ten opponents by 25+ for the first time since 1990, but their next two games will give a little bit more of a challenge than their last three did. The Hawkeyes fell to Northwestern earlier in the year at Carver, while the Ohio State Buckeyes are riding their own six-game win streak that includes a win over #17 Maryland.

Previewing the Northwestern Wildcats (11-7) (3-4) (Friday, January 28th)

The last time these two teams met up, it was the veteran PG Veronica Burton and the freshman G Melannie Daley teaming up for 47 of the Cats 77 points in a surprise upset. However, since that win for Northwestern, they have lost four of their last five games. Their offense has fallen off a cliff, as they have put up just 58.6 points per game over their last five.

“They’ve seemed to have our number a little bit, but I think we’re playing better basketball right now,” said Bluder. “It’s a great time for us to go in there and have to play against Northwestern. It’s going to be a heck of a game.”

The Wildcats “Blizzard” defense held the Hawkeyes to their second lowest scoring output of the season and forced them to turn it over 18 times. They will be up against an Iowa offense that has found it’s stride and has been killing teams with their transition game.

“Taking care of the ball is one of the biggest (keys),” said Caitlin Clark. “Veronica Burton had 8 steals against us last time and I think she’s one of the best defensive players in the country…They want to make it hard on you.”

Burton is still the key to the offense for head coach Joe McKeown, as she leads the team in scoring, assists, steals and minutes played. F Courtney Shaw will be the focus on the boards for Iowa, as she pulled down 11 rebounds in the first matchup, including five offensive rebounds.

Melannie Daley got hot from mid-range in the first meeting, but has scored just 27 points over her last five games and has been taken out of the starting lineup. F Caileigh Walsh is still second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.0 points per game, so expect her to get looks to score as well.

“This is a different team than when we played them the first time, as far as their personnel, at least in the starting positions…Walsh and Daley were in (the starting lineup) and they’re out now.”

The way the Hawkeyes offense has been rolling, compared to the struggles Northwestern has had on offense, you would expect Iowa to win this one handily on the road. However, the Wildcats “Blizzard” defense will keep things close, unless Iowa can be smart with the ball and avoid turning it over 18 times again.

Previewing the #22 Ohio State Buckeyes (15-3) (7-2) (Monday, January 31st)

Kicking off the work week will be a huge Big Ten contest, as the Hawkeyes will welcome the Buckeyes to Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Not only is it a ranked match-up, but it’s a match-up of two teams near the top in the Big Ten, with both looking to stay right on the heels of Indiana and Michigan.

Ohio State is one of the top scoring and shooting teams in the nation, averaging 84.1 points per game (4th). Their 48.1% field goal percentage is ranked 2nd in the nation, while their outstanding 40.7% three point shooting is tops in the country.

G Jacy Sheldon is one of the best in the Big Ten when it comes to scoring (21.3 ppg) and 3pt shooting (44.8%). Her counterpart G Taylor Mikesell’s 49.0% from three point range ranks her third best in the entire country and has made 72 on the season, while scoring 19.6 points per game. Those two team up to lead the Buckeyes offensive attack.

Ohio State spreads out their rebounding, with seven players averaging more than three rebounds per game, but F Rebeka Mikulasikova (6.2 reb per game) is by far and away the one to clean things up on the defensive end. Mikulasikova also averages 10.5 points per game as a starter.

Off the bench, F Tanaya Beacham leads the team in field goal percentage (56.0%) and G Rikki Harris scores 6.9 points per game, while posting a 39.% three point percentage. G Kateri Poole (7.2 ppg) and G Braxtin Miller (6.5 ppg) will also come off the bench.

The Buckeyes are impressive in the first and third quarters, outscoring opponents by an average of 13.2 points in those two periods. That’s nearly all of their +17.5-scoring margin that ranks 15th in the country. On top of that, Ohio State turns their opponents over 19.3 times per game, which ranks 53rd.

The Hawkeyes will have their hands full in attempting to slow down the Buckeye attack, but they have the weapons to combat everything they will throw at them. Expect a high-scoring four quarter battle at Carver on Monday night.