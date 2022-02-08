The week ahead for Iowa women's hoops

It’s time for the backstretch of the schedule and that means every single game has a little bit more importance in figuring out not only the conference standings, but the NCAA Tournament picture.

With the Hawkeyes still in the hunt for a top four seed in the tournament they are looking to grab a few big wins to bolster the resume. Lisa Bluder’s squad will get a pair of home games this week, starting with a matchup against a Minnesota team that they ran out of Williams Arena a few weeks back. They then will get a shot at a Q1 victory when the Terrapins from Maryland come to town on Valentine's Day.

“This week we are trying to bounce back with two home games,” said Lisa Bluder. “We do have a lot of really big games and a lot of opportunities coming up…If you look at the big picture, it can be kind of daunting. I know the cliché “one game at a time”, but it’s really true.”

The Hawkeyes will be without McKenna Warnock, AJ Ediger and Logan Cook for the Minnesota game, but Lisa Bluder is hopeful to get Warnock back for the Maryland game. Gabbie Marshall will practice today and is questionable for tomorrow’s game vs Minnesota.

Previewing the Minnesota Golden Gophers (11-13) (4-8) (Wednesday, February 9th)

Last time these two teams met up, it was a historic defeat that the Hawkeyes handed the Gophers. The 105-49 final was the largest win over a Big Ten team in Iowa women’s basketball history, while it was the Gophers second largest defeat in team history. However, this time when the two teams meet, the score resets at 0-0 and it’s a whole new basketball game.

“We all know that every game is completely different and we’re going to be confident, but I don’t want to be cocky going into this game,” said Bluder. “I want to be confident, but I also want to prepare like every other game and go in with that same focus.”

It’s safe to say Minnesota will be motivated and it’s hard to imagine that they will play as poorly as they did three weeks ago in Minneapolis. The Hawkeyes held the Gophers to just 19.4% shooting in the second half of that game and outscored them 58-15 in the final two quarters.

Jasmine Powell, who was averaging 12.4 ppg, has since entered the transfer portal, but the Gophers have been playing better basketball. They recently beat Michigan State and took #5 Indiana to the wire in Bloomington. G Sara Scalia has stepped up with the loss of Powell and has averaged 21.4 ppg over the last five games, including a scorching 45.8% from behind the arc.

“Sara Scalia is playing really really well, and she sometimes has Caitlin’s type of range,” said Bluder. “It’s a good reminder that we are still underhanded, so let’s not take anything for granted.”

G Deja Winters is another very capable shooter for Minnesota and is 41.4% from behind the arc this season. F Kadi Sissoko is a name to watch as her eight points helped keep the first meeting within reach in the first half.

The Hawkeyes wore Minnesota down with their transition attack in the first meeting, going on a 47-9 over a 12-minute stretch of play and they will be looking to score early and often again on Wednesday.

“We are really good when we push in transition,” said Bluder. “We’re pretty good at playing at a high rate of speed and I think it does break a team down mentally. Maybe not in the first half, but it breaks them down physically and mentally as the game wears on if they are not used to playing that style.”

The Hawkeyes should be able to win this one handily, but expect a much closer score than the 56-point blowout that came from the first meeting.

Previewing the Maryland Terrapins (17-6) (9-3) (Monday, February 14th)

This Valentine’s Day battle will be a big one for both teams, as a win will be a Quad 1 win added to their tournament resume. Maryland is just 3-6 against Q1 teams and 1-5 away from home this season, but the winner of this game will get an advantage in the Big Ten standings, as well as the push for a top four NCAA Tournament seed.

The big news following the Terrapins is the status of G Ashley Owusu, who was injured in their game against Michigan State last Thursday and she did not play in their most recent game vs Nebraska. Owusu is averaging 14.3 points per game, while leading the team in assists and was recently named to the Lieberman Award Late-Season Watch List. If she cannot go vs Iowa, it will certainly be a large hit for the Terrapins.

However, Maryland is #6 in the nation in scoring, averaging 80.8 points per game and they do it with a balanced scoring attack featuring five players outside of Owusu that average 8.5+ points per game. F Angel Reese leads the team in scoring (17.5 ppg) and FG% (50.9%), while also grabbing 10.3 rebounds per game. Reese is particularly dangerous on the offensive glass, as whopping 51.3% of her rebounds have come on the offensive side. That will be a point of emphasis for an Iowa team has sometimes struggles in that category.

G Kate Benzan is the team’s leading 3pt shooter at 42.7% and has made 24 more three point shots than anyone else on the team. F Chloe Bibby is averaging 12.2 points per game and is the teams second leading rebounder (6.0 rpg) and 3pt shooter (29 made 3pt). F Mimi Collins averages 8.9 points and 5.0 rebounds as a partial starter for G Diamond Miller who was out with an injury earlier in the year, but is now back and averaging 11.8 points per game.

The Terps balanced scoring attack makes them very hard to defend and on top of that they turn it over just 12.3 times per game, which ranks 14th lowest in the entire country. The Hawkeyes will have their hands full on defense, but Maryland’s defense will give Caitlin Clark and Co. the opportunity to counter.

The Terrapins are ranked 272nd in scoring defense, allowing 67.9 ppg, which is comparable to the Hawkeyes, who ranked 281st (68.7 ppg). However, where the Terps fall short is defending shots. They allow to teams to shoot 43.4% from the floor and 34.6% from behind the arc, which ranks 315th and 325th in the nation respectively. The one area that Maryland excels in, is forcing turnovers, where they rank 79th with 18.3 turnovers per game.

If the Hawkeyes can take care of the ball and take advantage of the Terrapins suspect shot defense, this game could easily be the basketball equivalent to a Big 12 football game with a score that reaches into the 90s. One thing is clear going into the game, if either team wants to make a push for a top four NCAA Tournament seed, this one is going to have to go in the W column.