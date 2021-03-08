HawkeyeReport - This week in Iowa baseball

Preseason Accolades

On Thursday, the Big Ten released the Coaches Poll Top 6 for the baseball season. The Michigan Wolverines gathered all 13 first place votes, while Indiana landed in 2nd place. The Iowa Hawkeyes landed in the #4 spot just behind Ohio State at #3. The Hawkeyes were followed by Maryland and Illinois to round out the top 6. A 4th place finish for the Hawkeyes would likely give them a very solid shot at an NCAA Tournament bid.

Three Hawkeye players landed on the Preseason Big Ten Honors List. Senior Catcher Austin Martin landed on the list for the 2nd time and is a veteran presence behind the plate this season. Senior CF Ben Norman landed on the list, as another veteran leader the Hawkeyes have returning this season. Third was Junior OF/P Trenton Wallace, who is expected to have a breakout season, both on the mound and in the field. 2B Izaya Fullard was a slightly shocking omission from the Honors List.

The Iowa Hawkeyes spent their season opening weekend down in Round Rock, Texas at the minor league facility taking on the Michigan Wolverines in a 4-game series.

Game 1 – vs Michigan

It was Trenton Wallace on the mound for the Iowa Hawkeyes in game 1 of the season and, overall, it was a solid outing for the redshirt junior.

The 2nd inning caused the most trouble for Wallace, allowing hits from Benjamin Sems and Christan Bullock, before Jake Marti delivered for the Wolverines with a two run double down the first base line, giving Michigan an early 2-0 lead.

The Hawkeyes responded in the bottom of the inning when Austin Martin and Zeb Adreon both got on with singles. This set the table for Matthew Sosa and Sosa hit a long fly off the base of the left field wall, cutting the Michigan lead to 2-1. The inning would end without further damage, but the lead was cut in half.

Wallace’s outing went 5 innings, allowing two runs, striking out eight and walking four, but he gave the Hawks a chance. Steven Hajjar had an outing that was just as good, for Michigan, going 6.2 innings, allowing two runs, while racking up eight strikeouts. In the bottom of the 7th, Matthew Sosa came up big again, delivering an RBI double to tie the game at 2. Ben Beutel was first out of the bullpen for the Hawkeyes pitching a clean 6th and 7th.

Michigan RF Tito Flores led off the 8th inning with a double and third baseman Christian Molfetta came up with a clutch single up the middle later in the inning to give the Wolverines a 3-2 lead. Trace Hoffman was able to get out of the inning with only one across the plate, but the Hawkeyes could not score in the bottom of the 8th. Then in the 9th the Wolverines scratched across another run with an RBI double by Benjamin Sems, scoring Tito Flores.

Willie Weiss came in after Hajjar, throwing 2.1 innings and striking out five. He allowed two baserunners in the 9th, but the Hawks could not get the clutch hit and they fell in game one, 4-2.

Game 2 – vs Michigan

Drew Irvine took the mound for the Hawkeyes in game two and got some run support right away, when Peyton Williams tripled to left center field, scoring Izaya Fullard.

Then in the 3rd inning, the Hawkeyes scratched another run across the plate, giving them a 2-0 lead. Irvine ran in to trouble in the 4th inning, walking the first two batters and then allowing back to back hits. The second hit, an infield roller, scored Christian Molfetta, cutting the lead to 2-1.

Irvine threw three innings, allowing four hits, striking out four, but walked five. Dylan Nedved came in, inheriting bases loaded and no outs. A passed ball and a bases loaded walk gave the Wolverines a 3-2, but a double play stopped any further damage.

Austin Martin got a one out single in the 5th, followed by back to back to walks and then a hit by pitch. The score was 3-3 and with the bases loaded Brayden Frazier delivered big time. Frazier doubled off the center field wall, scoring Peyton Williams and Zeb Adreon, giving Iowa the 5-3 lead.

The Hawkeyes added more when 3B Christian Molfetta’s throw got past the first baseman and two more runs came around to score. The Hawks in all scored five in the 5th and took control of the game. Freshman Ty Langenberg came in and threw two innings, allowing just one hit, while the Hawkeyes added another run in the 6th. Michigan could not rally in the 7th and Iowa took the front end of the doubleheader 8-3, behind a huge 5th inning.

Game 3 – vs Michigan

Cam Baumann took the mound in the second game of the day and the pitch count got to him in this one. Baumann allowed the bases to get loaded in the first, but pitched out of it to keep the game 0-0. In the 2nd, he wasn’t as lucky.

Michigan loaded the bases again, this time off two hits and two walks. With one run already scored Griffin Mazur delivered for the Wolverines, taking Baumann deep to left center field. The grand slam gave Michigan a 5-0 lead and that’s all starter Jacob Denner needed. Denner threw five innings for Michigan, allowing just four base runners, while striking out seven Hawkeye batters.

Jimmy Obertop added another run in the 3rd when he homered to left field, making it 6-0. The Hawkeyes tried to rally in the 5th, loading the bases, but Izaya Fullard ground out to 3rd to end the inning. The bright spot for the Hawkeyes, was the freshman pitching. Will Semb, Tyson James and Jackson Payne combined for 5.2 innings pitched, allowing just 1 run and striking out six. However, the Wolverines took the game 7-0, while the Hawkeyes could not get the bats going.

Game 4 – vs Michigan

Duncan Davitt was on the mound for game four of the series and threw strikes, but just got hit. Jake Marti led off the game with a double and would later score on a Griffin Mazur single.

Then in the 3rd inning, with two runners on, it was Mazur again, hitting his second home run of the series. Michigan held a 4-0 lead going into the bottom of the 3rd. The Hawkeyes responded in a big way, all with two outs. Zeb Adreon doubled to left field clearing what was bases loaded and then Matthew Sosa singled in Adreon to tie the game at 4.

Hunter Lee allowed the first three runners to get on base in the top of the 5th inning. Adam Ketelsen came in, but walked Danny Zimmerman and departed the game for Grant Leonard. A walk and then a single from Benjamin Sems opened up an 8-4 lead. The inning did not end until Michigan was up 10-4 and it never got better. The Hawks did not get a base runner from the 4th through the 8th inning, while Michigan added a run in the top of the 9th. Jack Guzek did throw a solid 7th and 8th innings for Iowa, but Michigan won by a score of 11-4.

Series Analysis

There’s a reason multiple polls have Michigan ranked, so losing three out of four is not something to get worked up about. The Hawkeyes had a couple chances to score more in game one, but couldn’t get the big hit.

As expected, the Iowa pitching staff has a lot of arms that they can throw out there, totaling 17 different pitchers in four games. I think the key to winning ball games will be limiting the free bases for opponents, whether that’s walks, errors, etc. It’s disappointing to see the team start 1-3, but 40 games remain in the season and Michigan could be the best team they face all season. Up next, is a trip to US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to face Nebraska and Ohio State.