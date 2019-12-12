IOWA CITY, Iowa - Three members of the University of Iowa football team have been named to the 2019 Walter Camp All-America teams, as announced by the Walter Camp Foundation.

Junior offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs was named first-team All-America, while junior kicker Keith Duncan and junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa were named second-team All-America.

Only Ohio State (5) and LSU (4) have more selections than Iowa on the two teams. Iowa is one of six programs to have three players on the first and second units. Overall, the Big Ten leads all conferences with 15 selections.

This is the sixth straight year Iowa has had a Walter Camp All-American. In four of the last six years, Iowa has had a first-team honoree. Iowa also had multiple Walter Camp All-Americans in 2017 (two), 2002 (three), and 1985 (two).

Wirfs (6-foot-5, 322-pounds), who attended Mount Vernon (Iowa) High School, was named the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the year and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media. He was also a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection by the AP.

He started nine games at right tackle and three at left tackle, with 32 career starts in three seasons. He was one of six semifinalists for the 2019 Outland Trophy. He earned honorable mention honors in 2018, and in 2017 was the first true freshman to start at tackle under head coach Kirk Ferentz.

Duncan (5-foot-10, 180-pounds), set Big Ten and Iowa single-season records with 29 made field goals, a total that ranks sixth-best all-time in the NCAA. Duncan also set a school record with six field goal attempts in Iowa’s win over Purdue. His 34 attempts on the season are also a school record.

Duncan was named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts in wins over Iowa State, Illinois, and Nebraska. Duncan booted a game-winning 48-yard field goal with one second to play at Nebraska. He connected on four field goals (23, 45, 24, 29) in Iowa’s win over Illinois, and also had four in the 18-17 win at Iowa State.

For the season, Duncan is 29-of-34 on field goal attempts, 14-of-18 on field goals of 40 or more yards, and a perfect 25-of-25 on PATs. Duncan’s 38 career made field goals are the sixth-most all-time in program history.

Epenesa (6-foot-6, 280-pounds), a native of Glen Carbon, Illinois (Edwardsville High School), earned first-team All-Big Ten honors for the second straight year, and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the AP. He was Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following wins over Minnesota and Nebraska. He leads the Hawkeyes in tackles for loss (13-69), sacks (9-54), quarterback pressures (nine) and forced fumbles (three). He also has three pass break-ups.

The 2019 Walter Camp All-America team will be honored at the organization’s 53rd annual national awards banquet, January 18, 2020 at the Yale University Commons in New Haven, Connecticut.

Iowa (9-3, 7-3) will face USC in the 2019 Holiday Bowl in San Diego on Dec. 27 (7 p.m. CT, FS1). For ticket and bowl game information, visit hawkeyesports.com/bowlcentral.