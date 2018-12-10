HawkeyeReport.com

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa tight ends T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant, along with safety Amani Hooker, have been named to The Associated Press All-America team. The honors were announced Dec. 10. Hockenson and Hooker were named to the second team, while Fant is a third-team selection.

Hockenson (6-foot-5, 250 pounds) is a redshirt sophomore from Chariton, Iowa (Chariton High School). He was previously named a second-team selection on the Walter Camp All-America team. Hockenson received the John Mackey Award as the top tight end in the nation Dec. 5 and was awarded the Ozzie Newsome Award, presented by the Touchdown Club of Columbus, Ohio. Hockenson was named Kwalick-Clark Big Ten Tight End of the Year and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from Big Ten media and the AP.

Hockenson leads the Hawkeyes with 46 receptions for 717 yards and six receiving touchdowns. He also has one rushing touchdown. Hockenson averages 15.6 yards per catch. His career totals include 70 receptions for 1,037 yards. He is seventh among Iowa tight ends all-time with nine touchdown receptions. Hockenson has surpassed 100 receiving yards twice in 2018, with 125 yards on three receptions versus Wisconsin and four catches for 107 yards at Indiana.

Hooker (6-0, 210) is a junior from Minneapolis (Park Center High School). He was named Tatum-Woodson Defensive Back of the Year in the Big Ten and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors from both coaches and media.

Hooker ranks second on the team with 59 tackles (33 solo, 26 assists). He shares the team lead and ranks second in the Big Ten with four interceptions for 60 yards and leads the team with seven pass break-ups. Hooker recorded 3.5 tackles for loss while also playing outside linebacker during the second half of the season. He has 119 career tackles, six interceptions, and nine pass break-ups.

Fant (6-5, 241), is a junior from Omaha, Nebraska (Omaha South High School). He was named first-team All-Big Ten by league coaches and second-team by conference media and the AP. Fant recorded 39 receptions for 519 yards and led the Hawkeyes with seven touchdown receptions.

Fant’s career totals include 78 receptions for 1,083 yards, and 19 touchdowns. He ranks first among Iowa tight ends in career scoring receptions and third among all Big Ten tight ends. Fant has concluded his Iowa career after announcing he will enter the 2019 NFL Draft.

Iowa (8-4, 5-4) will face Mississippi State in the 2019 Outback Bowl in Tampa, Florida, on Jan. 1 (11 a.m. CT, ESPN2). For ticket and bowl game information, visit hawkeyesports.com/bowlcentral.