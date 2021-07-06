Three-Point Stance: Toughest places to play, underappreciated players, more

Rivals National Columnist Mike Farrell is here with his thoughts on the toughest venues in college football, more unappreciated college football players from 2000 and on, and the Mount Rushmore of Iowa football since 1980.

MORE FROM FARRELL: Teams that could disappoint in 2021

Winning on the road isn’t easy in college football. But what places are the hardest to win at? Here’s my top 10.

1. Tiger Stadium, LSU — The real Death Valley is a nightmare for opponents and it’s the sixth largest stadium in college football with a noise level that is hard to top. Bear Bryant once said it’s like being in a drum, it’s that loud.

2. Bryant Denny Stadium, Alabama — Bryant Denny rocks, perhaps not as loud as some others on this list, but Alabama doesn’t lose at home. ‘Bama wins 80 percent of its home games throughout history but under Bryant and Nick Saban it’s 95 percent.

3. Ohio Stadium, Ohio State — “The Shoe” is one of the loudest venues in college football and the Buckeyes don’t lose there often. The Ohio State-Michigan atmosphere there is as good as any and under Jim Tressel, Urban Meyer and now Ryan Day a home loss has become beyond rare.

4. Death Valley, Clemson — Clemson is a great atmosphere from touching the rock to the noise in the stadium, and under Dabo Swinney it has become nearly impossible to pull an upset.

5. Camp Randall Stadium, Wisconsin — The sea of red is a sight for opposing teams and Wisconsin wears opponents down in Camp Randall. Seeing the “Jump Around” tradition is so cool.

6. Autzen Stadium, Oregon — The Pac-12 isn’t thought of as a rabid football conference but try playing on the road at Oregon. It is a small crowd in comparison to others but that’s what makes it so crazy. The fans are close and the decibel level is off the charts.

7. Memorial Stadium, Oklahoma — Memorial doesn’t seat 100,000 yet but it’s so hard to win there with the noise level and the way the stadium is enclosed. The Sooners don’t drop many home games.

8. Beaver Stadium, Penn State — Just check out the “White Out” and you don’t need to see much more.

9. Michigan Stadium, Michigan — “The Big House” isn’t an easy place to win despite the lack of national titles. The below ground sunken stadium doesn’t help the noise level but it still gets plenty loud.

10. Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Florida — “The Swamp” is loud and Gus Malzahn once said it was louder than Tiger Stadium which is something, and it’s a very hard place to come out of with a win.