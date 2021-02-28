HawkeyeReport - Three-star Dasonte Bowen focused on fit

“I’m an all-around point guard, I can finish at the basket, shoot it and make plays for my teammates. I’m able to do a lot of different things well so I would say I am my own player. One of one.”

Iowa: “I talk to most of their staff, regularly. They want me to come there and be the guy, and coach on the floor; lead the team. I like how much of a college down it is and how into it the fans are there.”

Miami: “I talk with coach (Jim) Larranaga and coach (Chris) Caputo. They have a history of some really good guards, so they would have me there to continue that trend. I like how they let their guards get up and down to make plays.”

Rutgers: “I mainly talk with coach (Karl) Hobbs there. They want me to come in and continue the positive path they’re on right now. Their main guards are graduating so I’d be able to come in and play that lead guard role.”

Virginia Tech: “They want me to come in and continue to lead them in the right direction, while playing my game and running the team. I like the direction they have been going under coach (Mike) Young, and how they really move the ball and get guys shots. Coach (Chester) Frazier is the coach who is mainly recruiting me.”

Bowen still has a couple of Power Five programs who he is talking pretty heavily with, he thinks may be close to making a move with him.

“They haven’t offered me yet, but I would say Arkansas and Michigan have been in contact a lot.”