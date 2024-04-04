Graceson Littleton of Wharton High School in Tampa, Florida took an unofficial visit to Iowa last weekend. One of the long list of schools he's visited this spring, Iowa is in hot pursuit of the 2025 three-star cornerback.

We caught up with Littleton to talk about the visit, what stuck out to him about the Hawkeyes, and the other schools in the running for his commitment, plus an evaluation of his film, too.