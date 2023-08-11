Three Takeaways From Iowa 119, Valencia All-Stars 83
Iowa headed to Spain for the second leg of their European adventure and took on the Valencia All-Stars in a game earlier today. The game against the Valencia All-Stars was as much of a rout as the win over the Paris All-Stars earlier in the week -- Iowa took down the Valencia All-Stars 119-83.
The Hawkeyes led 30-23 after the first quarter, despite a 23-7 edge in rebounding. That lead ballooned to 62-39 at halftime thanks to 37% shooting from behind the 3-point line. Payton Sandfort led Iowa with 13 points before the break, while true freshman Owen Freeman hauled in 11 rebounds.
Iowa opened the lead even further in the third quarter and led 92-57 after three quarters. The Hawkeyes put it on cruise control in the fourth quarter and only out-scored the Valencia All-Stars by a point (27-26), but still wrapped up a comfortable 119-83 victory. There's a limited amount to take away from a game against a (seemingly) overmatched opponent and a game without any video coverage available. But here are a few things that stood out from the box score.
REBOUNDING
Iowa dominated the All-Stars on the glass in this game, out-rebounding them by 40 (65-25). Three Hawkeyes finished in double-figures in rebounding, led by Freeman's 16. Payton Sandfort and Ladji Dembele (making his Iowa debut) each had 11 boards. 28 of those 65 rebounds came on the offensive glass, which gave Iowa plenty of second-chance opportunities.
Rebounding figures to be a question mark for Iowa this season after the departures of Filip Rebraca and Kris Murray down low (as well as Connor McCaffery). It's still early days, but this effort provides some encouraging signs on the rebounding front, especially from the true freshmen, Dembele and Freeman. If they're able to reproduce some of that rebounding form when the season gets underway in November, that will definitely help earn them minutes in Iowa's rotation.
BALANCED SCORING
Iowa used a very balanced scoring attack to overwhelm the Valencia All-Stars. Payton Sandfort led the way with 19 points on 7/17 shooting (4/10 from 3-point range), but he was one eight Hawkeyes to finish in double-figures in points. Tony Perkins had 16 points and Dasonte Bowen had 13 points on 50% shooting, and Ben Krikke and Josh Dix each chipped in 11 points as well.
Iowa also had three true freshmen score in double-figures in the game. Brock Harding had 12 points on 4/7 shooting (2/5 from 3-point range) to go with a team-high 4 assists. Owen Freeman had 10 points (on 5/9 shooting) to go with his 16 rebounds. Pryce Sandfort added 11 points on 4/10 shooting, including 3/9 from behind the arc. And a fourth freshman, Dembele, just missed out on double-figures -- he finished with 8 points on 3/10 shooting.
BOMBS AWAY
The freshmen had almost half of Iowa's three-pointers as well -- Harding and Dembele each went 2/5 from deep, while the younger Sandfort finished 3/9. Iowa will need to some outside shooting threats to space the court and at the very least, the freshmen don't appear to be scared of putting up shots from deep.
Among non-freshmen, Payton Sandfort finished 4/10 from deep, while Tony Perkins went 2/3, Josh Dix went 1/2, Dasonte Bowen went 1/3, and Carter Kingsbury went 0/1. Sandfort will likely have a green light to shoot as much as he wants this season and as we saw last year, when he gets going, he can drain a lot of 3s in a hurry.
The status of Perkins' and Bowen's outside shot will be an interesting thing to watch once Iowa's season gets underway. Perkins has always been a very streaky shooter from deep, but if he can find a bit more consistency out there, it would be a nice boost to Iowa's offense.
A box score for Iowa is available here.
Iowa next plays the Barcelona All-Stars at 12 PM CT on Monday, August 14.