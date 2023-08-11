Iowa headed to Spain for the second leg of their European adventure and took on the Valencia All-Stars in a game earlier today. The game against the Valencia All-Stars was as much of a rout as the win over the Paris All-Stars earlier in the week -- Iowa took down the Valencia All-Stars 119-83. The Hawkeyes led 30-23 after the first quarter, despite a 23-7 edge in rebounding. That lead ballooned to 62-39 at halftime thanks to 37% shooting from behind the 3-point line. Payton Sandfort led Iowa with 13 points before the break, while true freshman Owen Freeman hauled in 11 rebounds. Iowa opened the lead even further in the third quarter and led 92-57 after three quarters. The Hawkeyes put it on cruise control in the fourth quarter and only out-scored the Valencia All-Stars by a point (27-26), but still wrapped up a comfortable 119-83 victory. There's a limited amount to take away from a game against a (seemingly) overmatched opponent and a game without any video coverage available. But here are a few things that stood out from the box score.

REBOUNDING

Iowa dominated the All-Stars on the glass in this game, out-rebounding them by 40 (65-25). Three Hawkeyes finished in double-figures in rebounding, led by Freeman's 16. Payton Sandfort and Ladji Dembele (making his Iowa debut) each had 11 boards. 28 of those 65 rebounds came on the offensive glass, which gave Iowa plenty of second-chance opportunities. Rebounding figures to be a question mark for Iowa this season after the departures of Filip Rebraca and Kris Murray down low (as well as Connor McCaffery). It's still early days, but this effort provides some encouraging signs on the rebounding front, especially from the true freshmen, Dembele and Freeman. If they're able to reproduce some of that rebounding form when the season gets underway in November, that will definitely help earn them minutes in Iowa's rotation.

BALANCED SCORING

Iowa used a very balanced scoring attack to overwhelm the Valencia All-Stars. Payton Sandfort led the way with 19 points on 7/17 shooting (4/10 from 3-point range), but he was one eight Hawkeyes to finish in double-figures in points. Tony Perkins had 16 points and Dasonte Bowen had 13 points on 50% shooting, and Ben Krikke and Josh Dix each chipped in 11 points as well. Iowa also had three true freshmen score in double-figures in the game. Brock Harding had 12 points on 4/7 shooting (2/5 from 3-point range) to go with a team-high 4 assists. Owen Freeman had 10 points (on 5/9 shooting) to go with his 16 rebounds. Pryce Sandfort added 11 points on 4/10 shooting, including 3/9 from behind the arc. And a fourth freshman, Dembele, just missed out on double-figures -- he finished with 8 points on 3/10 shooting.

BOMBS AWAY