Three Thoughts on Iowa Adding Ronnie Hill and Kasen Thomas

After an early focus on adding talent on the offensive side of the ball, Iowa's recent efforts in building out the 2026 recruiting class have focused on the defensive side of things. After picking up a commitment from Sawyer Jezierski a few weeks ago, Iowa added two more future defenders after a big recruiting weekend, defensive back Ronnie Hill and EDGE Kasen Thomas.

Three Thoughts breaks down what they can add to the 2026 recruiting class, how they might fit on Iowa's defense, and who might be next.