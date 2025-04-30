Three Thoughts on Ty Hudkins' Commitment to Iowa

On Tuesday evening, Iowa landed the commitment of Purdue transfer safety, Ty Hudkins out of the portal. After playing 12 games for the Boilermakers last fall, Hudkins has three years of eligibility remaining.

In Three Thoughts, we'll breakdown how the addition helps the Hawkeyes this season, project where he plays on the backend of the Iowa defense in the long term and we grade out Iowa's spring transfer portal haul thus far.

