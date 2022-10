Clint Cosgrove takes a look at three WR recruits from the Midwest region whose stock is on the rise.

The big body receiver from Tennessee is on a roll with eight new FBS offers coming in the past three days. Michigan State, West Virginia, Houston and Georgia Tech have offered in the past 24 hours alone.

The offers are coming in so fast that Georgia Tech hadn't even extended their scholarship offer when this video was filmed 30 minutes prior to being published. Fitzgerald combines his phenomenal frame with the speed, body control and ball skills to match. Look for his stock to continue rising in the coming weeks.