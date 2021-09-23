 Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Colorado State's starters as recruits
Todd Centeio, a three-star recruit in 2017, signed with Temple before transferring to Colorado State.
Todd Centeio, a three-star recruit in 2017, signed with Temple before transferring to Colorado State. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

In our Throwback Thursday feature, we take a look back at Iowa's opponent each week and see how their starters were ranked as recruits.

OFFENSE

---

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

WIDE RECEIVERS

TIGHT ENDS

OFFENSIVE LINE

DEFENSE

---

DEFENSIVE LINE

LINEBACKERS

DEFENSIVE BACKS

NOTES:

---

-Average star rating on offense: 1.64

-Average star rating on defense: 2.09

-Todd Centeio (Temple), Vincent Picozzi (Temple), Scott Patchan (Miami), David Bailey (BC), Adam Korutz (BC), Elijah Johnson (BC), Cam Reddy (BC), and Marshaun Cameron (Northern Colorado) joined the Colorado State program as transfers.

-Barry Wesley was originally a walk-on at Colorado State.

-Colorado State players with an Iowa offer coming out of high school: None.

