HawkeyeReport - Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Illinois' starters as recruits

Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Illinois' starters as recruits
In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a quick look back at Iowa's opponent every week and see how their starters were ranked as recruits.
OFFENSE
---
QUARTERBACK
RUNNING BACK
TIGHT END
WIDE RECEIVERS
OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)
DEFENSE (4-3)
---
DEFENSIVE LINE (DE, DE, DT, DT)
LINEBACKERS
DEFENSIVE BACKS (CB, CB, SS, FS)
NOTES:
-Average star rating on offense: 3.09
-Average star rating on defense: 2.27
-Illinois starters include transfers Brandon Peters (Michigan), Chase Brown (Western Michigan), Josh Imatorbhebhe (USC), Brian Hightower (Miami), Camilo Eifler (Washington), and Roderick Perry (South Carolina State).
-Devon Witherspoon was a late signee for Illinois in July 2019 that was originally planning to go the junior college route.
-Illinois starters that had an offer from Iowa during the recruiting process: Brandon Peters, Kendrick Green, Josh Imatorbhebhe, and Khalan Tolson.
-Other players on Illinois' roster that had an Iowa offer: Keith Randolph, Shammond Cooper, Isaiah Williams, Marquez Beason, Reggie Love, and Luke Ford.