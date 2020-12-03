 HawkeyeReport - Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Illinois' starters as recruits
football

Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Illinois' starters as recruits

Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a quick look back at Iowa's opponent every week and see how their starters were ranked as recruits.

OFFENSE

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

TIGHT END

WIDE RECEIVERS

OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)

DEFENSE (4-3)

DEFENSIVE LINE (DE, DE, DT, DT)

LINEBACKERS

DEFENSIVE BACKS (CB, CB, SS, FS)

NOTES:

-Average star rating on offense: 3.09

-Average star rating on defense: 2.27

-Illinois starters include transfers Brandon Peters (Michigan), Chase Brown (Western Michigan), Josh Imatorbhebhe (USC), Brian Hightower (Miami), Camilo Eifler (Washington), and Roderick Perry (South Carolina State).

-Devon Witherspoon was a late signee for Illinois in July 2019 that was originally planning to go the junior college route.

-Illinois starters that had an offer from Iowa during the recruiting process: Brandon Peters, Kendrick Green, Josh Imatorbhebhe, and Khalan Tolson.

-Other players on Illinois' roster that had an Iowa offer: Keith Randolph, Shammond Cooper, Isaiah Williams, Marquez Beason, Reggie Love, and Luke Ford.

