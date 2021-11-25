Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Iowa's starters as recruits
In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a look back at the Iowa starters, and their opponents week by week, and see how they were ranked as recruits.
OFFENSE
QUARTERBACK
RUNNING BACK
FULLBACK
WIDE RECEIVERS
TIGHT END
OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)
DEFENSE (4-2-5)
DEFENSIVE LINE (LE, LT, RT, RE)
LINEBACKERS (MLB, WLB)
DEFENSIVE BACKS (CASH, LC, RC, SS, FS)
SPECIAL TEAMS
SPECIALISTS (PK, P, LS)
NOTES:
-Average star rating on offense: 2.36
-Average star rating on defense: 2.18
-Monte Pottebaum, Kyler Schott, Nick DeJong, Jack Koerner, Caleb Shudak, and Luke Elkin originally joined the Iowa football program as walk-ons coming out of high school.
-Zach VanValkenburg (Hillsdale) came to Iowa as a transfer in 2019.
-Iowa starters that had a Nebraska offer during the recruiting process: Keagan Johnson, Tyler Goodson, John Waggoner, and Connor Colby.
-Other players on Iowa's roster that had a Nebraska offer: Spencer Petras, Dallas Craddieth, Jestin Jacobs, Gavin Williams, Elijah Yelverton, Luke Lachey, Josh Volk, Logan Jones, Brody Brecht, Griffin Liddle, Jeff Bowie, Max Llewellyn, Justice Sullivan, Jaden Harrell, and David Davidkov.