Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Kent State's starters as recruits
In our Throwback Thursday feature, we take a look back at Iowa's opponent each week and see how their starters were ranked as recruits.
OFFENSE
---
QUARTERBACK
RUNNING BACK
WIDE RECEIVERS
TIGHT END
OFFENSIVE LINE
DEFENSE (3-3-5)
---
DEFENSIVE LINE
LINEBACKERS
DEFENSIVE BACKS
NOTES:
---
-Average star rating on offense: 1.91
-Average star rating on defense: 2.36
-Nykeim Johnson (Syracuse), Aaron Hackett (Syracuse), Bill Kuduk (Kansas State), Antoine Cook (Youngstown State), and C.J. Holmes (Notre Dame/Penn State) joined the Kent State program as transfers.