 HawkeyeReport - Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Nebraska's starters as recruits
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-25 09:36:28 -0600') }} football Edit

Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Nebraska's starters as recruits

A four-star recruit in the Class of 2020, QB Logan Smothers will make his first start for Nebraska this week.
A four-star recruit in the Class of 2020, QB Logan Smothers will make his first start for Nebraska this week. (Rivals.com)
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
Editor
@BlairRIVALS

In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a quick look back at Iowa's opponent every week and see how their starters were ranked as recruits.

OFFENSE

---

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

TIGHT END

WIDE RECEIVERS

OFFENSIVE LINE

DEFENSE (3-4)

---

DEFENSIVE LINE

LINEBACKERS

DEFENSIVE BACKS

NOTES:

-Average star rating on offense: 3.45

-Average star rating on defense: 3.09

-Luke Reimer joined Nebraska's program as a walk-on coming out of high school.

-Markese Stepp (USC), Samori Toure (Montana), and Nouredin Nouili (Colorado State) transferred in to Nebraska's program.

-Nebraska starters that had an Iowa offer during the recruiting process: Markese Stepp, Ben Stille, Austin Allen, Damion Daniels, and Nick Henrich,

-Other players on Nebraska's roster that had an Iowa offer: Oliver Martin, Ezra Miller, Tate Wildeman, Will Honas, Chris Hickman, Ethan Piper, Mosai Newsom, Zavier Betts, Blaise Gunnerson, Gabe Ervin, Randolph Kpai, James Carnie, Travis Vokolek, and Thomas Fidone.

