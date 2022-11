In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a quick look back at Iowa's opponent every week and see how their starters were ranked as recruits.

---

NOTES:

-Average star rating on offense: 2.27

-Average star rating on defense: 2.91

-Aidan O'Connell and Andrew Sowinski originally joined Purdue as walk-ons.

-Charlie Jones (Iowa), Kieren Douglas (Army), and Reese Taylor (Indiana) joined Purdue as transfers.

-Purdue starters that had an Iowa offer coming out of high school: Marcus Mbow and Reese Taylor.

-Other players on Purdue's roster that had an Iowa offer: Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Abdur-Rahmaan Yaseen.