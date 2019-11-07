News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-07 10:48:21 -0600') }} football Edit

Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Wisconsin's starters as recruits

Quarterback Jack Coan was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in 2017.
Quarterback Jack Coan was a four-star recruit coming out of high school in 2017.
Blair Sanderson • HawkeyeReport
@BlairRIVALS
Editor

MORE: Looking back at Iowa's starters as recruits

In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a quick look back at Iowa's opponent every week and see how their starters were ranked as recruits.

OFFENSE

---

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

FULLBACK

TIGHT END

WIDE RECEIVERS

OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)

DEFENSE (3-4)

---

DEFENSIVE LINE (DE, NT, DE)

LINEBACKERS (OLB, ILB, ILB, OLB)

DEFENSIVE BACKS (CB, SS, FS, CB)

NOTES:

-Average star rating on offense: 2.55

-Average star rating on defense: 3.18

-Wisconsin starters John Chenal, Jason Erdmann, and Josh Seltzner joined the program as a walk-ons coming out of high school.

-Wisconsin starters that had an offer from Iowa during the recruiting process: Kendric Pryor, A.J. Taylor, Cole Van Lanen, Eric Burrell, Jake Ferguson, Bryson Williams, and Jack Sanborn.

-Other players on Wisconsin's roster that had an Iowa offer: Danny Davis, Mason Stokke, Scott Nelson, A.J. Abbott, Taj Mustapha, Isaiah Mullens, Graham Mertz, Keeanu Benton, Spencer Lytle, Rodas Johnson, and Joe Tippmann.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}