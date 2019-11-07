Throwback Thursday: Looking back at Wisconsin's starters as recruits
MORE: Looking back at Iowa's starters as recruits
In our Throwback Thursday feature, we are going to take a quick look back at Iowa's opponent every week and see how their starters were ranked as recruits.
OFFENSE
---
QUARTERBACK
RUNNING BACK
FULLBACK
TIGHT END
WIDE RECEIVERS
OFFENSIVE LINE (LT, LG, C, RG, RT)
DEFENSE (3-4)
---
DEFENSIVE LINE (DE, NT, DE)
LINEBACKERS (OLB, ILB, ILB, OLB)
DEFENSIVE BACKS (CB, SS, FS, CB)
NOTES:
-Average star rating on offense: 2.55
-Average star rating on defense: 3.18
-Wisconsin starters John Chenal, Jason Erdmann, and Josh Seltzner joined the program as a walk-ons coming out of high school.
-Wisconsin starters that had an offer from Iowa during the recruiting process: Kendric Pryor, A.J. Taylor, Cole Van Lanen, Eric Burrell, Jake Ferguson, Bryson Williams, and Jack Sanborn.
-Other players on Wisconsin's roster that had an Iowa offer: Danny Davis, Mason Stokke, Scott Nelson, A.J. Abbott, Taj Mustapha, Isaiah Mullens, Graham Mertz, Keeanu Benton, Spencer Lytle, Rodas Johnson, and Joe Tippmann.