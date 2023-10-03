Tip-off & TV Info Released for Iowa MBB & WBB
The full schedules for Iowa's men's and women's basketball teams were released a few weeks ago. Now we have almost all of the tip-off time and TV information for all of those games for both teams. Let's break it down.
2023-24 MEN'S BASKETBALL
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|SITE
|TIPOFF (CT)
|TV
|
MON 10/30
|
Quincy (exhib)
|
Iowa City, IA
|
7 PM
|
B1G+
|
TUE 11/7
|
North Dakota
|
Iowa City, IA
|
7 PM
|
B1G+
|
FRI 11/10
|
Alabama State
|
Iowa City, IA
|
7 PM
|
Peacock
|
TUE 11/14
|
Creighton
|
Omaha, NE
|
9 PM
|
FS1
|
FRI 11/17
|
Arkansas State
|
Iowa City, IA
|
7 PM
|
B1G+
|
THU 11/23
|
Oklahoma
|
San Diego, CA
|
2 PM
|
FS1
|
FRI 11/24
|
Seton Hall/USC
|
San Diego, CA
|
5 PM
|
FOX
|
WED 11/29
|
North Florida
|
Iowa City, IA
|
8 PM
|
BTN
|
MON 12/4
|
Purdue
|
West Lafayette, IN
|
6 PM
|
BTN
|
THU 12/7
|
Iowa State
|
Ames, IA
|
7 PM
|
ESPNU
|
SUN 12/10
|
Michigan
|
Iowa City, IA
|
3:30 PM
|
BTN
|
SAT 12/16
|
Florida A&M
|
Des Moines, IA
|
3:30 PM
|
BTN
|
WED 12/20
|
UMBC
|
Iowa City, IA
|
7 PM
|
BTN
|
FRI 12/29
|
Northern Illinois
|
Iowa City, IA
|
TBA
|
B1G+
|
TUE 1/2
|
Wisconsin
|
Madison, WI
|
6 PM
|
BTN
|
SAT 1/6
|
Rutgers
|
Iowa City, IA
|
11 AM
|
BTN
|
FRI 1/12
|
Nebraska
|
Iowa City, IA
|
8 PM
|
BTN
|
MON 1/15
|
Minnesota
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
5 PM
|
BTN
|
SAT 1/20
|
Purdue
|
Iowa City, IA
|
1 PM
|
FS1
|
WED 1/24
|
Maryland
|
Iowa City, IA
|
6 PM
|
BTN
|
SAT 1/27
|
Michigan
|
Ann Arbor, MI
|
4 PM
|
FS1
|
TUE 1/30
|
Indiana
|
Bloomington, IN
|
6 PM
|
BTN
|
FRI 2/2
|
Ohio State
|
Iowa City, IA
|
6 PM
|
FS1
|
THU 2/8
|
Penn State
|
University Park, PA
|
6 PM
|
BTN
|
SUN 2/11
|
Minnesota
|
Iowa City, IA
|
2 PM
|
BTN
|
WED 2/14
|
Maryland
|
College Park, MD
|
7:30 PM
|
BTN
|
SAT 2/17
|
Wisconsin
|
Iowa City, IA
|
1:15 PM
|
BTN
|
TUE 2/20
|
Michigan State
|
East Lansing, MI
|
6 PM
|
Peacock
|
SAT 2/24
|
Illinois
|
Champaign, IL
|
1:15 PM
|
BTN
|
TUE 2/27
|
Penn State
|
Iowa City, IA
|
8 PM
|
BTN
|
SAT 3/2
|
Northwestern
|
Evanston, IL
|
4:30 PM
|
BTN
|
SUN 3/10
|
Illinois
|
Iowa City, IA
|
6 PM
|
FS1
As a reminder, this is the first year of the Big Ten's new TV contracts with FOX, CBS, and NBC. The Big Ten no longer has a TV contract with ESPN, though Big Ten teams will still wind up on ESPN when playing some neutral site games or road games (like Iowa's game at Iowa State this year).
Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of Iowa's games (18 of 32) are scheduled to be on BTN. That's pretty typical, especially for a team like the Hawkeyes that doesn't have a lot of preseason buzz. Iowa is currently set for one game on a broadcast network (Iowa's second game of the Rady Children's Invitational against either USC or Seton Hall).
Six Iowa games are scheduled to be aired on paid video subscription services, with four games scheduled for B1G+ (including an exhibition game) and two games set for Peacock (a home game against Alabama State and a road game at Michigan State).
Peacock is available for $5.99/month or $59.99/year, though NBC is also offering a student discount ($1.99/month) and an alumni/parent offer ($39.99/year).
B1G+ offers three plan options:
* a conference pass (access to all B1G+ content for all 14 Big Ten schools) for $14.95/month or $119.95/year
* a school pass (access to all B1G+ content for the Big Ten school of your choice) for $9.95/month or $79.95/year
* a sport option (access to all B1G+ content for the sport of your choice) for varying amounts (between $39.99/annually and $69.99 annually)
The tip-off times are a bit more fan-friendly than they've been in some recent years as well, with five afternoon weekend home games and only three 8 PM weeknight tip-offs.
2023-24 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
|DATE
|OPPONENT
|SITE
|TIPOFF (CT)
|TV
|
SUN 10/15
|
DePaul (exhib)
|
Iowa City, IA
|
2 PM
|
BTN
|
SUN 10/22
|
Clarke University (exhib)
|
Iowa City, IA
|
TBA
|
BIG+
|
MON 11/6
|
Fairleigh Dickinson
|
Iowa City, IA
|
TBA
|
B1G+
|
THU 11/9
|
Virginia Tech
|
Charlotte, NC
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
SUN 11/12
|
Northern Iowa
|
Cedar Falls, IA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
THU 11/16
|
Kansas State
|
Iowa City, IA
|
7:30 PM
|
FS1
|
SUN 11/19
|
Drake
|
Iowa City, IA
|
4 PM
|
FS1
|
FRI 11/24
|
Purdue-Fort Wayne
|
Estero, FL
|
6:30 PM
|
FloHoops
|
SAT 11/25
|
Delaware /
|
Estero, FL
|
TBA
|
FloHoops
|
SUN 11/26
|
TBA
|
Ester, FL
|
TBA
|
FloHoops
|
SAT 12/2
|
Bowling Green
|
Iowa City, IA
|
12:30 PM
|
FS1
|
WED 12/6
|
Iowa State
|
Ames, IA
|
TBA
|
TBA
|
SUN 12/10
|
Wisconsin
|
Madison, WI
|
1:30 PM
|
BTN
|
SAT 12/16
|
Cleveland State
|
Des Moines, IA
|
6 PM
|
BTN
|
THU 12/21
|
Loyola-Chicago
|
Iowa City, IA
|
TBA
|
B1G+
|
SAT 12/30
|
Minnesota
|
Iowa City, IA
|
1 PM
|
BTN
|
TUE 1/2
|
Michigan State
|
Iowa City, IA
|
8 PM
|
Peacock
|
FRI 1/5
|
Rutgers
|
Piscataway, NJ
|
5 PM
|
BTN
|
WED 1/10
|
Purdue
|
West Lafayette, IN
|
7 PM
|
Peacock
|
SAT 1/13
|
Indiana
|
Iowa City, IA
|
7 PM
|
FOX
|
TUE 1/16
|
Wisconsin
|
Iowa City, IA
|
8 PM
|
Peacock
|
SUN 1/21
|
Ohio State
|
Columbus, OH
|
11 AM
|
NBC
|
SAT 1/27
|
Nebrask
|
Iowa City, IA
|
1 PM
|
BTN
|
WED 1/31
|
Northwestern
|
Evanston, IL
|
7 PM
|
Peacock
|
SAT 2/3
|
Maryland
|
College Park, MD
|
4:30 PM
|
FOX
|
THU 2/8
|
Penn State
|
Iowa City, IA
|
8 PM
|
BTN
|
SUN 2/11
|
Nebraska
|
Lincoln, NE
|
12 PM
|
FS1
|
THU 2/15
|
Michigan
|
Iowa City, IA
|
7 PM
|
Peacock
|
THU 2/22
|
Indiana
|
Bloomington, IN
|
7 PM
|
Peacock
|
SUN 2/25
|
Illinois
|
Iowa City, IA
|
12 PM
|
FS1
|
WED 2/28
|
Minnesota
|
Minneapolis, MN
|
8 PM
|
Peacock
|
SUN 3/3
|
Ohio State
|
Iowa City, IA
|
12 PM
|
FOX
The women's basketball schedule features a wide variety of TV partners, headlined by four games on broadcast TV. Iowa is set to face fellow Big Ten heavyweights Indiana (1/13), Maryland (2/3), and Ohio State (3/3) on FOX and will face Ohio State again on NBC (1/21). Those should be some of the biggest games in the conference this season and they'll be contested on a big stage, in front of a potentially massive national audience.
On the flip side, Iowa will also have a total of 13 games (including one exhibition) aired on paid video subscription services, with seven games set for Peacock, three games scheduled for B1G+, and all three games at the Clean Simple Eats Gulf Case Showcase set to be aired on FloHoops.
Subscription information for Peacock and B1G+ is available above. FloHoops offers two plan options: $29.99/month or $150/annually.
Iowa's heavy Peacock presence (and in particular Peacock airing the 2/22 Iowa/Indiana game) is a testament to the drawing power of Iowa -- and Caitlin Clark, in particular. NBC wants to get people to sign up for Peacock and putting the most-watched player in women's college basketball on that service is a clear way to try and induce more sign-ups.
Several games currently lack scheduled tipoff times and three games (the non-conference games against Virginia Tech, UNI, and Iowa State) currently lack TV broadcasters. Since those three games are on the road or at neutral sites, they are not subject to the Big Ten's broadcast deals with FOX, NBC, CBS, and BTN. There's a good chance that those games could wind up on the ESPN family of networks.
When more information is made available, we'll let you know.