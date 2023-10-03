The full schedules for Iowa 's men's and women's basketball teams were released a few weeks ago. Now we have almost all of the tip-off time and TV information for all of those games for both teams. Let's break it down.

As a reminder, this is the first year of the Big Ten's new TV contracts with FOX, CBS, and NBC. The Big Ten no longer has a TV contract with ESPN, though Big Ten teams will still wind up on ESPN when playing some neutral site games or road games (like Iowa's game at Iowa State this year).

Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of Iowa's games (18 of 32) are scheduled to be on BTN. That's pretty typical, especially for a team like the Hawkeyes that doesn't have a lot of preseason buzz. Iowa is currently set for one game on a broadcast network (Iowa's second game of the Rady Children's Invitational against either USC or Seton Hall).

Six Iowa games are scheduled to be aired on paid video subscription services, with four games scheduled for B1G+ (including an exhibition game) and two games set for Peacock (a home game against Alabama State and a road game at Michigan State).

Peacock is available for $5.99/month or $59.99/year, though NBC is also offering a student discount ($1.99/month) and an alumni/parent offer ($39.99/year).

B1G+ offers three plan options:

* a conference pass (access to all B1G+ content for all 14 Big Ten schools) for $14.95/month or $119.95/year

* a school pass (access to all B1G+ content for the Big Ten school of your choice) for $9.95/month or $79.95/year

* a sport option (access to all B1G+ content for the sport of your choice) for varying amounts (between $39.99/annually and $69.99 annually)

The tip-off times are a bit more fan-friendly than they've been in some recent years as well, with five afternoon weekend home games and only three 8 PM weeknight tip-offs.