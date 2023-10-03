News More News
Tip-off & TV Info Released for Iowa MBB & WBB

The full schedules for Iowa's men's and women's basketball teams were released a few weeks ago. Now we have almost all of the tip-off time and TV information for all of those games for both teams. Let's break it down.

2023-24 MEN'S BASKETBALL 

IOWA 2023-24 MBB SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT SITE TIPOFF (CT)  TV

MON 10/30

Quincy (exhib)

Iowa City, IA

7 PM

B1G+

TUE 11/7

North Dakota

Iowa City, IA

7 PM

B1G+

FRI 11/10

Alabama State

Iowa City, IA

7 PM

Peacock

TUE 11/14

Creighton

Omaha, NE

9 PM

FS1

FRI 11/17

Arkansas State

Iowa City, IA

7 PM

B1G+

THU 11/23

Oklahoma

San Diego, CA

2 PM

FS1

FRI 11/24

Seton Hall/USC

San Diego, CA

5 PM

FOX

WED 11/29

North Florida

Iowa City, IA

8 PM

BTN

MON 12/4

Purdue

West Lafayette, IN

6 PM

BTN

THU 12/7

Iowa State

Ames, IA

7 PM

ESPNU

SUN 12/10

Michigan

Iowa City, IA

3:30 PM

BTN

SAT 12/16

Florida A&M

Des Moines, IA

3:30 PM

BTN

WED 12/20

UMBC

Iowa City, IA

7 PM

BTN

FRI 12/29

Northern Illinois

Iowa City, IA

TBA

B1G+

TUE 1/2

Wisconsin

Madison, WI

6 PM

BTN

SAT 1/6

Rutgers

Iowa City, IA

11 AM

BTN

FRI 1/12

Nebraska

Iowa City, IA

8 PM

BTN

MON 1/15

Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN

5 PM

BTN

SAT 1/20

Purdue

Iowa City, IA

1 PM

FS1

WED 1/24

Maryland

Iowa City, IA

6 PM

BTN

SAT 1/27

Michigan

Ann Arbor, MI

4 PM

FS1

TUE 1/30

Indiana

Bloomington, IN

6 PM

BTN

FRI 2/2

Ohio State

Iowa City, IA

6 PM

FS1

THU 2/8

Penn State

University Park, PA

6 PM

BTN

SUN 2/11

Minnesota

Iowa City, IA

2 PM

BTN

WED 2/14

Maryland

College Park, MD

7:30 PM

BTN

SAT 2/17

Wisconsin

Iowa City, IA

1:15 PM

BTN

TUE 2/20

Michigan State

East Lansing, MI

6 PM

Peacock

SAT 2/24

Illinois

Champaign, IL

1:15 PM

BTN

TUE 2/27

Penn State

Iowa City, IA

8 PM

BTN

SAT 3/2

Northwestern

Evanston, IL

4:30 PM

BTN

SUN 3/10

Illinois

Iowa City, IA

6 PM

FS1

As a reminder, this is the first year of the Big Ten's new TV contracts with FOX, CBS, and NBC. The Big Ten no longer has a TV contract with ESPN, though Big Ten teams will still wind up on ESPN when playing some neutral site games or road games (like Iowa's game at Iowa State this year).

Unsurprisingly, the vast majority of Iowa's games (18 of 32) are scheduled to be on BTN. That's pretty typical, especially for a team like the Hawkeyes that doesn't have a lot of preseason buzz. Iowa is currently set for one game on a broadcast network (Iowa's second game of the Rady Children's Invitational against either USC or Seton Hall).

Six Iowa games are scheduled to be aired on paid video subscription services, with four games scheduled for B1G+ (including an exhibition game) and two games set for Peacock (a home game against Alabama State and a road game at Michigan State).

Peacock is available for $5.99/month or $59.99/year, though NBC is also offering a student discount ($1.99/month) and an alumni/parent offer ($39.99/year).

B1G+ offers three plan options:

* a conference pass (access to all B1G+ content for all 14 Big Ten schools) for $14.95/month or $119.95/year

* a school pass (access to all B1G+ content for the Big Ten school of your choice) for $9.95/month or $79.95/year

* a sport option (access to all B1G+ content for the sport of your choice) for varying amounts (between $39.99/annually and $69.99 annually)

The tip-off times are a bit more fan-friendly than they've been in some recent years as well, with five afternoon weekend home games and only three 8 PM weeknight tip-offs.

2023-24 WOMEN'S BASKETBALL 

2023-24 IOWA WBB SCHEDULE
DATE OPPONENT SITE TIPOFF (CT) TV

SUN 10/15

DePaul (exhib)

Iowa City, IA
(Kinnick Stadium)

2 PM

BTN

SUN 10/22

Clarke University (exhib)

Iowa City, IA

TBA

BIG+

MON 11/6

Fairleigh Dickinson

Iowa City, IA

TBA

B1G+

THU 11/9

Virginia Tech

Charlotte, NC

TBA

TBA

SUN 11/12

Northern Iowa

Cedar Falls, IA

TBA

TBA

THU 11/16

Kansas State

Iowa City, IA

7:30 PM

FS1

SUN 11/19

Drake

Iowa City, IA

4 PM

FS1

FRI 11/24

Purdue-Fort Wayne

Estero, FL

6:30 PM

FloHoops

SAT 11/25

Delaware /
Florida Gulf Coast

Estero, FL

TBA

FloHoops

SUN 11/26

TBA

Ester, FL

TBA

FloHoops

SAT 12/2

Bowling Green

Iowa City, IA

12:30 PM

FS1

WED 12/6

Iowa State

Ames, IA

TBA

TBA

SUN 12/10

Wisconsin

Madison, WI

1:30 PM

BTN

SAT 12/16

Cleveland State

Des Moines, IA

6 PM

BTN

THU 12/21

Loyola-Chicago

Iowa City, IA

TBA

B1G+

SAT 12/30

Minnesota

Iowa City, IA

1 PM

BTN

TUE 1/2

Michigan State

Iowa City, IA

8 PM

Peacock

FRI 1/5

Rutgers

Piscataway, NJ

5 PM

BTN

WED 1/10

Purdue

West Lafayette, IN

7 PM

Peacock

SAT 1/13

Indiana

Iowa City, IA

7 PM

FOX

TUE 1/16

Wisconsin

Iowa City, IA

8 PM

Peacock

SUN 1/21

Ohio State

Columbus, OH

11 AM

NBC

SAT 1/27

Nebrask

Iowa City, IA

1 PM

BTN

WED 1/31

Northwestern

Evanston, IL

7 PM

Peacock

SAT 2/3

Maryland

College Park, MD

4:30 PM
7 PM

FOX

THU 2/8

Penn State

Iowa City, IA

8 PM

BTN

SUN 2/11

Nebraska

Lincoln, NE

12 PM

FS1

THU 2/15

Michigan

Iowa City, IA

7 PM

Peacock

THU 2/22

Indiana

Bloomington, IN

7 PM

Peacock

SUN 2/25

Illinois

Iowa City, IA

12 PM

FS1

WED 2/28

Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN

8 PM

Peacock

SUN 3/3

Ohio State

Iowa City, IA

12 PM

FOX

The women's basketball schedule features a wide variety of TV partners, headlined by four games on broadcast TV. Iowa is set to face fellow Big Ten heavyweights Indiana (1/13), Maryland (2/3), and Ohio State (3/3) on FOX and will face Ohio State again on NBC (1/21). Those should be some of the biggest games in the conference this season and they'll be contested on a big stage, in front of a potentially massive national audience.

On the flip side, Iowa will also have a total of 13 games (including one exhibition) aired on paid video subscription services, with seven games set for Peacock, three games scheduled for B1G+, and all three games at the Clean Simple Eats Gulf Case Showcase set to be aired on FloHoops.

Subscription information for Peacock and B1G+ is available above. FloHoops offers two plan options: $29.99/month or $150/annually.

Iowa's heavy Peacock presence (and in particular Peacock airing the 2/22 Iowa/Indiana game) is a testament to the drawing power of Iowa -- and Caitlin Clark, in particular. NBC wants to get people to sign up for Peacock and putting the most-watched player in women's college basketball on that service is a clear way to try and induce more sign-ups.

Several games currently lack scheduled tipoff times and three games (the non-conference games against Virginia Tech, UNI, and Iowa State) currently lack TV broadcasters. Since those three games are on the road or at neutral sites, they are not subject to the Big Ten's broadcast deals with FOX, NBC, CBS, and BTN. There's a good chance that those games could wind up on the ESPN family of networks.

When more information is made available, we'll let you know.

