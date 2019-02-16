Tip Time: Iowa at Rutgers
IOWA (19-5, 8-5) at RUTGERS (12-12, 4-9)TIME: 5:00 p.m.TV: FS1 – Brian Custer and Jim Spanarkel on the call.SERIES: Iowa holds a 5-1 record in the all-time series between the two schools with the o...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news