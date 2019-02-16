Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-16 08:15:52 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tip Time: Iowa at Rutgers

Rq0iyfjvwybhob6tjptv
Jordan Bohannon and Iowa hit the road to face Geo Baker and Rutgers.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport.com
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

IOWA (19-5, 8-5) at RUTGERS (12-12, 4-9)TIME: 5:00 p.m.TV: FS1 – Brian Custer and Jim Spanarkel on the call.SERIES: Iowa holds a 5-1 record in the all-time series between the two schools with the o...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}