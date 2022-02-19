Tip Time Preview

IOWA 17-8 (7-7) AT OHIO STATE 16-6 (9-4)

TIME: 1:30 p.m.

TV: FOX – Gus Johnson and Jim Jackson on the call.

SERIES: The series between Ohio State and Iowa is tied at 82. The Buckeyes hold a 50-29 edge in games played in Columbus. Iowa won last year in Columbus, 73-57. The two schools have split their last 12 meetings.

THE LINE: Ohio State is a five point favorite.

THE NUMBERS

OFFENSE: OHIO STATE – 74.5 PPG, 47.9% FG, 38.0% 3 PT FG. IOWA – 83.8 PPG, 46.2% FG, 34.8% 3 PT FG.

DEFENSE: OHIO STATE – 66.3 PPG, 41.2% FG, 32.2% 3 PT FG. IOWA – 71.8 PPG, 43.6% FG, 33.0% 3 PT FG.

THE LINEUPS

OHIO STATE

6-8 forward Zed Key – 9.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

6-7 forward E.J. Liddell – 19.9 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

6-1 guard Jamari Wheeler – 7.2 points and 3.1 assists per game.

6-6 guard Eugene Brown – 3.4 points and 2.5 rebounds per game.

6-5 guard Malaki Branham – 10.7 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

IOWA

6-4 guard Tony Perkins – 6.2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game.

6-1 guard Jordan Bohannon – 10.7 points and 1.6 assists per game.

6-9 forward Patrick McCaffery – 11.2 points and 3.7 rebounds per game.

6-8 forward Keegan Murray – 23.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game.

6-9 forward Filip Rebraca – 6.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game.

PLAYER TO WATCH – Justin Ahrens – Usually we stick to players who are starting, but we make an exception with Ahrens, who seems like he has been at Ohio State for ten years. And it seems like every time he plays against the Hawkeyes he shoots lights out. When he’s in the game, Iowa will have to stay with him.

KEY MATCH-UP – Keegan Murray vs. E.J. Liddell – Two of the top forwards in the conference and the country will be going head to head in Columbus on Saturday afternoon. Liddell has been an outstanding player since arriving at Ohio State. Murray has been one of the breakout stars of the Big Ten and nationally and you can bet there will be plenty of NBA scouts watching in the stands.

STATS AND NOTES

This game was rescheduled after Iowa’s plane experienced mechanical issues and then weather prevented the Hawkeyes from flying to Columbus the following morning.

Head Coach Fran McCaffery enters his 26th season as a head coach now has achieved 482 career victories and has 231 career wins as the Iowa head coach. Fran McCaffery has guided Iowa to 20 wins or more in seven of the last nine seasons. He has led Iowa to Big Ten upper division finishes eight of the last nine years.

Jordan Bohannon returned for his sixth season. He is Iowa’s career leader in assists (677), free throw percentage (.888), games played (168), and 3-pointers (425). His 425 triples are the most by a player in Big Ten history. Jordan Bohannon (1,905) moved past Aaron White for third on Iowa’s all-time scoring list. Bohannon scored 30 points against Maryland. He made a school record 10 three point field goals in that game.

Iowa is the only Division I program with two sets of brothers on the 2021-22 roster, with one being identical twins. Connor and Patrick McCaffery are two years apart, while Keegan and Kris Murray are identical twins. The Murray twins are one of four twins on Division I rosters this season (Arizona State, San Diego State, and SIUE).

Redshirt senior Connor McCaffery ranked fourth in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio last season (3.7) and ranked first nationally in 2020 (4.6).

Keegan Murray was named to the preseason All Big Ten list, the mid-season Wooden Award list, and a mid-season second team All American by The Sporting News. Last season Murray was named to the All Freshmen team in the Big Ten Conference. He was one of only five players nationally last year to amass 200 points, 35 blocks, 25 steals, and 15 3-pointers. He has set a career high with 35 points in the win over Utah State and then tied it against Maryland. He scored 27 points and pulled down a career best 21 rebounds in the win over NC Central. He is the first 20 rebound Hawkeye player since Greg Brunner had 23 in 2006 against Minnesota. He is the first Iowa player to score over 20 points and pull down 20 rebounds in the same game since Bruce “Sky” King in 1977 against Ohio State.

Kris Murray scored a career high 29 points and hauled down 11 rebounds in Iowa’s win over Indiana.

Tony Perkins and Ahron Ulis had career best performance against NC Central. Perkins scored a career high 13 points and he had a team high three steals. Ulis had a career best 12 points and also dished out a team high four assists.

Iowa has three new scholarship players joining the roster. Center Riley Mulvey and forward Payton Sandfort are freshmen players for the Hawkeyes and forward Filip Rebraca, who is a graduate transfer from North Dakota. Sandfort scored a career best 21 points in the win over Alabama State.

Iowa is 2-0 this season in games played on a Saturday. The Hawkeyes are 47-25 during the McCaffery era in games played on a Saturday. This is Iowa’s first game on Fox this season. The Hawkeyes are 2-1 on Fox during the McCaffery era.

KenPom.com has Iowa ranked as the 21st best team in the country and Ohio State is at 17h in the country. Iowa is 21st in the NCAA NET rankings, while Ohio State is 17th. KenPom.com predicts Ohio State to win by the score of 81-77.

THE PICK

As we mentioned in our preview for Thursday’s game, this is a massive stretch of games for the Iowa basketball team.

More importantly, they need to pile up a win or two in order to enhance their NCAA Tournament resume. Right now Iowa has zero Quad 1 wins this season and that has become a concern as we rapidly head towards the month of March.

Which brings us to this reschedule game against Ohio State. Originally the Hawkeyes were supposed to be off this weekend. But, once the game against the Buckeyes was postponed, they had to find a time to play this game and after moving a few things around on the Ohio State side of things, they landed on Saturday afternoon and even better, they are putting this game on Fox with Gus Johnson calling the action.

So, Iowa left the court just after 10 pm on Thursday night and now they will take it again to play another basketball game, this time on the road, at approximately 1:30 pm central time on Saturday. That’s a quick turnaround after a pretty emotionally exhausting game that they played against Michigan. Patrick McCaffery was battling some sort of illness and Keegan Murray cramped up multiple times in the game.

Iowa is a deep team, so look for Fran McCaffery to use his bench early and often on Saturday, as long as the game isn’t getting away from them. He’s going to have to try and manage this one tightly to keep guys fresh for the stretch run, assuming a close game. Unlike Michigan, who really isn’t all that deep, Ohio State has a lot of different options. When you have players like Kyle Young, Justin Ahrens, and Joey Brunk coming off the bench, you have a solid second unit.

Of course the marquee match-up in this game is Keegan Murray vs. E.J. Liddell. It’s a pair of potential first team All American’s and likely first team All Big Ten performers. But, this game will likely be decided not by their performances, but by their teammates.

A couple of keys for Iowa. First, control the tempo of the game. Iowa can’t afford to allow easy basketball. That means cutting down on the live ball turnovers, especially away from the bucket. Michigan scored several baskets on sloppy and lazy ball handling on Thursday and like the Wolverines, the Buckeyes will make you pay for mistakes.

Second, Iowa can’t let Ohio State get on double figure runs. While the Buckeyes are at the level of Purdue in terms of fans, they do have an active fanbase at games and if they get into it, the place will get loud and the Hawkeyes could spiral a bit. Fran McCaffery may have to use a few timeouts simply to settling things down when the Buckeyes go on runs.

Finally, identify the shooters. Michigan helped out on Thursday by missing 16 of 20 three point field goals. Ohio State, playing at home, will knock them down. Iowa is going to have to stay locked in to the person they are guarding and limit open looks for the wings and the corners.

While Iowa could win this game, it sure feels like the short turnaround could be an issue. I expect Iowa to come out quickly with a lot of energy, but the Buckeyes are going to be strong in the second half and win a close one. OHIO STATE 75 IOWA 70