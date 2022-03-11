Tip Time Preview
IOWA 24-9 (14-8) vs. INDIANA 20-12 (11-11)TIME: 12:00 p.m. Game played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.TV: CBS – Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, and Bill Raftery on the call.SERIES: Indiana holds a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news