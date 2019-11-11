News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-11 07:50:49 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tip Time Preview

Luka Garza and the Hawkeyes face their first big test of the season on Monday night.
Luka Garza and the Hawkeyes face their first big test of the season on Monday night.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
@hawkeyereport
Publisher

DEPAUL (3-0) vs. IOWA (1-0)TIME: 7:01 p.m. TV: FS1 – Jeff Levering and Steve Lavin on the call.SERIES: This will be the fourth meeting between Iowa and DePaul. Iowa holds a 2-1 record against the B...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}