News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-06 07:58:42 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tip Time Preview

Conner McCaffery and the Hawkeyes look to knock off Zavier Simpson and the Wolverines.
Conner McCaffery and the Hawkeyes look to knock off Zavier Simpson and the Wolverines.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
Publisher
@hawkeyereport

IOWA (6-2) vs. MICHIGAN (7-1)TIME: 5:30 p.m.TV: FS1 – Tim Brando and Jimmy Jackson on the call.SERIES: THE LINE: Michigan is an 8 point favorite.THE NUMBERS OFFENSE: – MICHIGAN – 77.5 PPG, 49.6% F...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}