Tip Time Preview
IOWA (15-5, 6-3) vs. MARYLAND (16-4, 6-3)TIME: 7:30 p.m.TV: BTN – Kevin Kugler, Dan Bonner, and Olivia Dekker on the call.SERIES: Maryland owns a 6-4 edge in the overall series between the two scho...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news