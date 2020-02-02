News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-02 07:38:34 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Tip Time Preview

Two of the top wings in the conference will be on the floor at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Two of the top wings in the conference will be on the floor at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
Tom Kakert • HawkeyeReport
Publisher
@hawkeyereport

ILLINOIS (16-5, 8-2) vs. IOWA (15-6, 6-4)TIME: 12:00 p.m.TV: FS1 – Wayne Randazzo and Nick Bahe on the call.SERIES: The Illini hold an 85-75 edge in the overall all-time series, however the Hawkeye...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}